Chestermere Welcomes New Age Care Facility to Dawson’s Landing

Chestermere is poised for a transformative addition to its community as plans for an age care facility in Dawson’s Landing on Merganser Drive West move forward. The establishment of this much-anticipated facility marks a significant milestone in addressing the long-standing need for senior care options in the area.

AgeCare, a renowned senior care specialist, is leading the initiative through its development arm, Hestia. The project aims to meet the increasing demand for quality senior living options by providing essential services and support for older adults in Chestermere and neighboring regions.

City officials, including Chestermere City Councillor Ritesh Narayan, have expressed their enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its importance in meeting the community’s needs. Narayan stated, “It is definitely a long time coming. Very excited to see the project moving.”

The journey towards this milestone has been years in the making, involving discussions and negotiations dating back to previous administrations. Through persistent efforts and collaboration between stakeholders, including the city council and developers, the vision is finally becoming a reality.

The new facility will offer 207 beds, catering to various care needs such as supportive living, dementia care, and long-term care. Approximately 200 staff members will be employed to ensure the smooth operation and delivery of high-quality services, contributing to job creation and boosting the local economy.

Featuring amenities like a child daycare, a hair salon, a fitness center, a bistro, education rooms, and a family room, the facility aims to enhance residents’ quality of life. Dr. Hasmukh Patel, Executive Chairman of AgeCare, highlighted the unique intergenerational programming facilitated by the inclusion of a child daycare within the facility.

Additionally, the planned commercial plaza in Dawson’s Landing will offer residents convenient access to shops, restaurants, and services, further enriching their daily lives.

With construction underway and completion expected in the spring/summer of 2026, anticipation grows for the positive impact these senior homes will have on Chestermere’s residents. Beyond providing comfortable living spaces, they aim to foster a sense of belonging and create a brighter future for seniors in Chestermere.