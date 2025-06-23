Chestermere Crowns Carter as Mayor for a Day

City Hall had a new face behind the mayor’s desk this week as Chestermere welcomed Carter, a local student and the winner of the city’s annual Mayor for a Day contest.

Carter’s one-day term took place on Tuesday, June 18, and included a packed agenda filled with civic engagement, learning opportunities, and behind-the-scenes access to how Chestermere runs. From a mock press conference to a city-wide driving tour, the young mayor experienced firsthand the responsibilities and complexity of municipal leadership.

The Mayor for a Day program, hosted by the City of Chestermere, gives students in Grades 6 through 9 a chance to step into civic leadership by submitting proposals that address real-life challenges in the community. This year, Carter’s winning submission focused on a critical issue: how to plan for smart growth in a rapidly expanding city.

His proposal called for widening key roads, building more schools, expanding commercial zones, and reserving land for a future recreation centre—all while maintaining steady tax levels by leveraging growth-related revenue.

“What stood out most about Carter’s vision was its balance,” said a City staff member who participated in the roundtable discussion with council. “It wasn’t just ambitious—it was practical. He looked at how families, students, and commuters would benefit, and built a plan that was phased, responsible, and community-focused.”

Carter began his day with a tour of City Hall, where he met department heads, sat down with Mayor Shannon Dean and members of City Council, and participated in a roundtable discussion. He then visited Community Operations to learn how infrastructure maintenance is handled, followed by a tour of Chestermere’s Fire Hall, where he met with local firefighters and learned about emergency preparedness.

One highlight of the day was a city-wide tour, where Carter saw how municipal planning decisions are connected to everyday life—from traffic flow to neighbourhood development and commercial growth.

He ended his experience with a moment of reflection, sharing advice for future young leaders and emphasizing the importance of listening to the community when making decisions.

“Carter brought forward real solutions for the future of Chestermere,” said Mayor Dean. “His proposal reflected the kind of thinking we hope to see in future civic leaders—focused on the people, grounded in reality, and forward-looking.”

The Mayor for a Day program aims to encourage civic literacy, community involvement, and leadership skills in young residents. As Chestermere continues to grow and evolve, city officials say youth engagement is more important than ever

Residents can read more about the program and see photos from Carter’s day on the city’s official website and social media pages.

As for Carter, his day in office may be over—but his ideas have already left a lasting impression.

“Way to go, Carter,” said Mayor Dean. “Chestermere’s future is brighter with young minds like yours leading the way.”

