Lead by Example Powwow Coming to Chestermere

Chestermere will welcome one of Alberta’s growing Indigenous cultural celebrations this summer as the Lead by Example Powwow makes its debut in the community.

Scheduled for July 8 at John Peake Park, the free event is expected to bring together dancers, drummers, Elders, families, vendors and visitors from across Alberta for a day dedicated to culture, connection and community. The powwow will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the Grand Entry beginning at 1 p.m.

The Lead by Example Powwow was created in memory of Kakato’si Kristian Ayoungman, a young leader, athlete, champion dancer and member of Siksika Nation whose life continues to inspire Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike. Organizers say the event was established to promote understanding, healing and stronger relationships between communities while celebrating Indigenous traditions and culture.

This year marks the fourth annual Lead by Example Powwow and the first time the event will be hosted in Chestermere. Organizers recently announced the move to John Peake Park, citing the event’s continued growth and the need for additional space to accommodate participants and spectators.

According to event organizers, attendees can expect a full contest powwow featuring traditional drumming and singing, competitive dance categories, cultural demonstrations, Indigenous artisans, food vendors, storytelling and family-friendly activities throughout the day. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about Indigenous traditions while experiencing one of the most vibrant forms of cultural celebration in Canada.

The event will feature invited drum groups from across the region, including Blacklodge, Ho Chunk Station, White Tail Boys and Wild Rose. Organizers are also planning the 2026 Miss Lead by Example Princess Pageant, which highlights cultural knowledge, leadership and community involvement among Indigenous youth.

The City of Chestermere has expressed its support for the event, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen relationships with Indigenous communities and advance reconciliation efforts. In a message posted on the Lead by Example website, Mayor Shannon Dean noted that the gathering provides an opportunity for people from diverse backgrounds to come together in a spirit of respect, learning and celebration.

For Chestermere residents, the powwow represents more than just a cultural event. It offers an opportunity to experience Indigenous traditions firsthand, learn about the significance of powwow dancing and drumming, and engage with Indigenous artists, businesses and community members.

Powwows have long served as important gatherings for Indigenous communities, bringing together nations and families through music, dance, ceremony and storytelling. While deeply rooted in tradition, modern powwows also welcome visitors and provide opportunities for cultural education and understanding.

Admission to the Lead by Example Powwow is free, and organizers encourage residents from Chestermere and surrounding communities to attend.

With colourful regalia, powerful drum groups, traditional songs and a strong message of unity, the event is expected to become one of the community’s most unique and meaningful summer gatherings.

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