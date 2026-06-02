Clearwater Park West Changes Could Reduce Future Housing Density

A proposed amendment to the Clearwater Park West Stage One Outline Plan could reduce the number of future homes built in the development while making changes to the community’s road network.

At its recent meeting, Chestermere City Council considered amendments affecting the Clearwater Park West neighbourhood and gave first reading to Land Use Bylaw #025-26. Council also scheduled a public hearing for June 9, allowing residents and stakeholders an opportunity to provide feedback before any final decision is made.

According to information presented by administration, the proposal would redesignate several Direct Control parcels to standard residential districts and convert two private roads into public roads. The changes are intended to simplify future development and improve long-term management of the community’s transportation infrastructure.

One of the most significant outcomes of the amendment would be a reduction of 123 residential units from the community’s ultimate buildout.

While a reduction in housing numbers might initially seem unusual in a rapidly growing city, planners often make adjustments as communities evolve from concept plans to detailed neighbourhood designs. Such changes can be influenced by transportation requirements, servicing considerations, market demand, environmental factors, or efforts to improve the overall layout of a development.

Clearwater Park West is one of several large residential projects helping accommodate Chestermere’s continued growth. The city has experienced substantial population increases over the past decade as more families choose to live outside Calgary while remaining connected to the region’s employment and economic opportunities.

That growth has created an ongoing need for new housing options, roads, parks, schools, and municipal infrastructure.

The proposed conversion of private roads to public roads may be particularly significant for future residents. Public roads are typically owned and maintained by the municipality, with costs supported through municipal taxation. Private roads, by contrast, are often maintained through homeowner associations, condominium corporations, or other private arrangements.

Supporters of public road networks often point to greater consistency in maintenance standards and long-term municipal oversight. However, such decisions can also influence development costs and neighbourhood design.

Although the proposed reduction represents 123 fewer housing units at full buildout, the overall development would still contribute significantly to Chestermere’s housing supply. The amendment does not halt development but instead refines how the community will ultimately take shape.

As Alberta municipalities continue to address housing affordability and population growth, discussions about density remain common. Higher-density developments can create more housing opportunities, while lower-density designs may provide additional space for roads, landscaping, stormwater management, and community amenities.

Finding the right balance is often one of the most challenging aspects of municipal planning.

Council’s decision to move the bylaw forward to a public hearing means the discussion is far from over. Residents living nearby, future homeowners, developers, and other interested parties will have an opportunity to review the proposal and share their views before council considers subsequent readings of the bylaw.

The public hearing is scheduled for June 9, 2026.

As Chestermere continues to grow, decisions such as those involving Clearwater Park West will help shape not only where future residents live, but also what those neighbourhoods look and feel like for decades to come.

Whether the amendment ultimately receives final approval or undergoes further revisions, the proposal reflects the ongoing evolution of a city working to manage growth while planning for the needs of future generations.

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