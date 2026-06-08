City Seeks Public Assistance in Dog Attack Investigation

The City of Chestermere is asking residents for help as municipal enforcement officers continue to investigate a reported dog attack that occurred in the Kinniburgh neighbourhood learlier this month.

According to information released by the city, the incident took place near Sorrelle Bakery between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 30. Municipal enforcement officials are seeking to identify an individual and a dog believed to be connected to the reported attack.

In a public notice posted on the city’s social media channels on June 3, officials requested assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could help identify the person involved. The city has not publicly released details about the nature or severity of any injuries related to the incident.

Municipal enforcement officers are responsible for investigating complaints involving animal control and responsible pet ownership within Chestermere. Under local bylaws, dog owners are required to maintain control of their animals and can face penalties if a dog causes injury to a person or another animal.

The investigation remains ongoing, and city officials are encouraging anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

As Chestermere continues to grow, municipal enforcement officials regularly remind pet owners of the importance of keeping dogs under control in public spaces and ensuring they are properly supervised when out in the community.

Residents with information regarding the May 30 incident are asked to contact Chestermere Municipal Enforcement at 403-207-8154.

The city has not announced whether any charges or enforcement actions are being considered pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone who believes they witnessed the incident, has dash camera footage from the area, or recognizes the individual or dog described in the city’s public notice is encouraged to contact enforcement officers directly.

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