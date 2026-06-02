Windy Weather Can’t Dampen Spirit at Young Bhangra Mother’s Day Cultural Mela

Strong winds and cool temperatures may have swept across John Peake Park, but they did little to diminish the warmth, colour, and community spirit on display during Young Bhangra of Chestermere’s 3rd Annual Mother’s Day Cultural Mela.

Held along the shores of Chestermere Lake, the event brought together families, performers, community leaders, and residents for a celebration of mothers, Punjabi heritage, multiculturalism, and community connection.

Although organizers kept a close eye on the weather throughout the day, participants were grateful that the forecast rain never materialized. Instead, attendees enjoyed an afternoon filled with music, dance, cultural performances, and community fellowship.

The event was organized by Young Bhangra, a community organization founded in 2012 by Amandeep Sidhu. Over the years, the group has become known for promoting Punjabi culture through dance, music, and youth engagement while encouraging cultural understanding and community participation.

One of the most memorable moments of the day came just before the young dancers took to the gazebo stage.

Rather than immediately beginning their performance, Sidhu invited the children to step down from the stage and run into the audience to embrace a loved one.

For a few moments, the focus shifted from the performance itself to the people being honoured.

Children rushed toward mothers, grandmothers, and family members gathered throughout the crowd, creating an emotional scene that reflected the true purpose of the Mother’s Day celebration.

The simple gesture drew smiles, laughter, and more than a few tears from audience members before the performers returned to the stage to begin their routines.

Throughout the afternoon, young dancers showcased the energy and enthusiasm that have become hallmarks of Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi folk dance known for its vibrant movements and joyful spirit. Families gathered around the performance area, cheering on participants and celebrating the achievements of the young performers.

The event also attracted a number of elected officials and community leaders.

Among those recognized by organizers were Mayor Shannon Dean, Deputy Mayor Ritesh Narayan, MLA Chantelle de Jonge, MPs Amanpreet S. Gill, Dalwinder Gill, and Jasraj Singh Hallan, MLA Muhammad Yaseen, Councillor Kiran Randhawa of Chestermere, Councillor Paul Singh of Cochrane, and representatives from the Office of the Premier. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith also provided a message of support for the event.

As Chestermere continues to grow and diversify, cultural celebrations such as the Mother’s Day Cultural Mela play an increasingly important role in bringing residents together and creating opportunities to learn about different traditions and backgrounds.

Events like this help strengthen community bonds while highlighting the cultural richness that continues to shape the city.

Following the event, Sidhu expressed gratitude to the many volunteers, sponsors, performers, and families who contributed to its success. Special thanks were also extended to community supporters, photographers, videographers, and local organizations that helped make the day possible.

For many attendees, however, the lasting memory may not be the music, the costumes, or even the performances.

It may be the sight of children leaving the stage to hug the people who have supported them every step of the way.

In a community built on connection, that simple moment captured the spirit of the day perfectly.

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