Habitat for Humanity Project Nears Major Milestone in Chestermere

One of Chestermere’s most significant affordable housing projects is continuing to take shape, with Habitat for Humanity Southern Alberta reporting major construction progress and the first residents expected to move in before the end of 2026.

During a recent council meeting, Mayor Shannon Dean provided an update on the Habitat for Humanity development, noting that two buildings have now been erected, a third building is under construction, and additional phases are anticipated to begin next year.

The project represents a major investment in affordable homeownership opportunities for local families and reflects years of planning, fundraising, volunteer support, and community partnerships.

Mayor Dean also highlighted Habitat for Humanity’s appreciation for the many local organizations, businesses, and volunteers who have contributed to the initiative. According to the update, volunteer opportunities remain available as construction continues.

For many residents, Habitat for Humanity is best known for building homes with the help of volunteers. However, the organization operates on a unique affordable homeownership model rather than a traditional housing assistance program.

Qualified families purchase their homes through an affordable mortgage program designed to make homeownership accessible to households that might otherwise struggle to enter the housing market. Homeowners also contribute volunteer hours, often referred to as “sweat equity,” helping build their own homes and supporting future Habitat projects.

The Chestermere development comes at a time when housing affordability remains a growing concern across Alberta and Canada.

According to data from the Calgary Real Estate Board, home prices throughout the Calgary region have increased significantly over the past several years. Communities surrounding Calgary, including Chestermere, have experienced strong demand as buyers seek housing options outside the city while remaining within commuting distance of major employment centres.

While growth has brought new investment and amenities to Chestermere, it has also increased pressure on housing availability and affordability for many residents.

Projects such as Habitat for Humanity help address a portion of that challenge by creating pathways to ownership for working families who may not qualify for conventional financing despite having stable employment and the ability to manage monthly housing costs.

The development also reflects the collaborative nature of affordable housing projects. Habitat relies heavily on donations, sponsorships, volunteer labour, and partnerships with municipalities, community groups, trades, and local businesses.

Those partnerships have played a key role in advancing the Chestermere project from concept to construction.

As the buildings rise, the project is becoming increasingly visible to residents, serving as a reminder of the community effort behind the initiative. The sight of completed structures now standing on site marks a significant milestone and signals that occupancy is moving closer to reality.

For the families selected to participate, the homes represent more than new housing. Affordable homeownership can provide long-term financial stability, allow families to build equity, and create stronger connections within the community.

While work remains before the first keys are handed over, city officials expressed optimism about the progress made to date.

If construction timelines remain on track, Habitat for Humanity expects welcoming new residents before the end of next year, creating new opportunities for local families to establish roots and build their futures in Chestermere.

As the city continues to grow, the Habitat for Humanity project stands as an example of how community partnerships can help address housing challenges while creating lasting benefits for generations to come.

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