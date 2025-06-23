Ten Year Old Chestermere Youth Recognized for Excellence in Sports and Storytelling

Local student Amarion Henry has been officially recognized by Chestermere-Strathmore MLA Chantelle de Jonge for his exceptional achievements both on and off the court. At a recent event, de Jonge highlighted Amarion’s dedication to basketball and his success as a first-time published author, calling him a rising role model for youth across the community.

“Amarion is a shining example of what can happen when talent meets determination,” said de Jonge. “He’s proven that hard work pays off—not only as an athlete, but as a young writer with a voice worth hearing.”

A well-known face in Chestermere’s youth basketball community, Amarion has impressed coaches and peers alike with his skill, discipline, and leadership on the court. He has played in regional tournaments and school-level competitions and is often seen mentoring younger players during community events and practice sessions.

But Amarion’s accomplishments don’t end at the three-point line.

This year, he also achieved a milestone few pre-teens can claim—he became a published author. While details about the book are still under wraps, sources close to Amarion confirm that the work is an inspiring, youth-focused piece that blends personal experience with creative storytelling.

The Chestermere Public Library has confirmed it will be carrying copies of Amarion’s book as soon as it becomes available. Library staff are enthusiastic about showcasing the work of a local author, particularly one whose story reflects the power of perseverance and creative expression.

“This is exactly the kind of story we love to support,” said a library representative. “Amarion’s journey will resonate with other young people, and we’re proud to be one of the first places where readers can discover his work.”

Family, friends, and teachers have all praised Amarion for his character and work ethic. His achievements, they say, reflect not only natural talent, but a deep commitment to setting—and reaching—big goals.

In an era when youth face increasing social and academic pressures, Amarion’s success has become a beacon of hope and inspiration, showing what’s possible when young people are empowered to chase their dreams in more than one arena.

His story also aligns with local efforts to support youth development in Chestermere through sports, literacy, and community engagement. Programs offered by schools, the Chestermere Recreation Centre, and the Chestermere Library are part of a broader network of support helping young people like Amarion discover their potential.

MLA de Jonge, who regularly highlights local youth accomplishments in the Legislature and in the community, said she hopes Amarion’s story will encourage others to explore their passions—whatever they may be.

“Whether it’s writing, sports, music, or leadership, our young people have so much to offer,” she said. “We’re lucky to have someone like Amarion in Chestermere.”

Amarion’s book is expected to be available at the Chestermere Library later this summer. Stay tuned to the Library’s website and social media channels for its release date.

