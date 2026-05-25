Chestermere Council Approves 2026 Budget While Reviewing Future Infrastructure Spending

Chestermere City Council has approved the municipality’s 2026 operating and capital budgets, while also signalling a more cautious approach to future infrastructure spending and reserve management.

The budgets were approved during council’s May 12 meeting following presentations from the city’s finance department outlining spending priorities, operational requirements, and planned capital investments for the coming year.

Council approved the 2026 operating budget as presented, establishing the financial framework for day-to-day municipal services including transportation, recreation, protective services, parks, and administrative operations.

The 2026 capital budget was also approved, including an additional $12,000 allocation for the Aquatic Lake Weed Skimmer project. According to council documents, the added funding will come from the Local Government Fiscal Framework, known as LGFF, a provincial funding model designed to support municipal infrastructure and capital priorities across Alberta.

The weed skimmer project is intended to assist with aquatic vegetation management on Chestermere Lake, an issue that has periodically generated discussion among residents, recreational users, and lakefront property owners during the summer season.

Alongside the budget approvals, council directed administration to undertake a broader review of the city’s reserve funding policies and long-term capital planning process.

Administration has been instructed to review Policy No. 447, the city’s Restricted Surplus Account policy, and return with recommendations by October 2026. Restricted surplus accounts are typically used by municipalities to manage reserve funds set aside for future infrastructure projects, emergencies, or specific operational needs.

Council also requested a comprehensive report detailing all planned capital projects expected over the next five years. That report is expected to be brought forward by the end of September 2026.

The move suggests council is seeking a broader overview of the city’s future infrastructure obligations as Chestermere continues to experience rapid residential and commercial growth.

Like many municipalities surrounding Calgary, Chestermere faces increasing pressure to expand roads, utilities, recreation amenities, and municipal services to accommodate population growth. Infrastructure planning has become a significant issue for many Alberta municipalities as construction costs, servicing demands, and long-term maintenance obligations continue to rise.

Council further directed that any capital project not yet initiated be placed on hold pending additional council approval. The only exception identified during the motion was golf course lease equipment.

The decision effectively gives council an additional checkpoint before unstarted capital projects proceed, potentially allowing elected officials to reassess timing, funding sources, or project priorities as economic conditions evolve.

Municipal budgets are typically divided into two categories. Operating budgets cover the ongoing costs of delivering city services, while capital budgets focus on long-term investments such as roads, facilities, fleet equipment, and infrastructure upgrades.

The approval of the 2026 budgets provides city administration with direction for the coming fiscal year while also laying the groundwork for further discussion about reserves, grant funding, and long-term infrastructure priorities.

The review of reserve policies and the request for a five-year capital outlook may also provide residents with a clearer understanding of how future growth-related projects could affect municipal finances in the years ahead.

As Chestermere continues to expand, balancing infrastructure investment with fiscal sustainability remains one of the key challenges facing council and administration alike.

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