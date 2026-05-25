Chestermere Approves Updated Community Standards Bylaw

3 days ago
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New bylaw consolidates rules related to nuisance concerns, property maintenance and public behaviour

Chestermere City Council has approved a new Community Standards Bylaw aimed at consolidating and updating regulations related to public behaviour, nuisance concerns, and property maintenance across the city.
During a recent regular meeting, administration presented Bylaw #012-26 for council’s consideration. The proposed bylaw combines several existing community standards regulations into a single updated framework designed to improve enforcement clarity and address evolving community concerns.
Council proceeded with first, second, and third readings of the bylaw during the meeting, formally adopting the updated regulations.
One amendment discussed by council involved rules surrounding the launching of boats and personal watercraft within open space areas. Council approved an amendment specifying that boats or personal watercraft cannot be launched from open space areas without an exception granted by the city’s Chief Administrative Officer.
Community standards bylaws are commonly used by municipalities to address issues such as excessive noise, unsightly properties, nuisance activity, and public conduct concerns. Municipal officials say updated bylaws help ensure regulations remain consistent with current community expectations and growth pressures.
As Chestermere continues to expand, city officials have increasingly focused on balancing recreation access, neighbourhood livability, and enforcement consistency throughout the community.
The boating-related amendment may draw particular attention in Chestermere, where lake access and shoreline activity remain ongoing topics of interest for residents during the summer months.
The city has not yet released a full implementation timeline for the updated bylaw, but the regulations are expected to take effect following final administrative procedures and publication.

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In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

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