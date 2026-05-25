Impaired Tow Truck Driver Arrested Following Traffic Stop on Rainbow Road

An impaired driver operating a tow truck was taken into custody in Chestermere earlier this month after Community Peace Officers observed the vehicle travelling well above the posted speed limit on Rainbow Road North.

According to information released by enforcement officials, the incident occurred on Monday, May 18, when officers observed a tow truck travelling approximately 75 kilometres per hour in a clearly marked 50 km/h zone.

During the traffic stop, the driver was unable to provide valid driving documents. Further investigation revealed the individual was allegedly operating the vehicle while under suspension and also had several outstanding warrants, including matters originating from outside Alberta.

Chestermere RCMP attended the scene to assist Community Peace Officers as the investigation continued.

Police said an alcohol screening demand was conducted during the stop, resulting in a “fail” reading. The driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

Authorities confirmed the incident resulted in multiple charges, the removal of the driver from the roadway, and further action related to the outstanding warrants.

Neither the identity of the accused nor the specific charges had been publicly released at the time of publication.

The incident serves as another reminder of the ongoing enforcement efforts targeting impaired driving, excessive speeding, and unsafe driving behaviour within the community.

Impaired driving continues to be one of the leading contributing factors in serious and fatal collisions across Alberta. Police agencies throughout the province routinely conduct roadside enforcement campaigns and targeted patrols aimed at reducing impaired driving incidents and improving public safety.

Chestermere RCMP and Community Peace Officers said the incident highlights the importance of obeying posted speed limits, maintaining valid driving documentation, and never operating a vehicle while impaired.

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