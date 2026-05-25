Langdon Policing Committee Begins Taking Shape as Rocky View County Fills Initial Positions

A new municipal policing committee for the hamlet of Langdon is beginning to take shape after Rocky View County appointed its first three members earlier this month.

The Langdon Municipal Policing Committee was created following recent provincial policing changes that now require municipalities served by the RCMP to establish formal advisory structures tied to local policing agreements.

At its May 12 council meeting, Rocky View County appointed Division 7 Councillor Ken Ball along with residents Jennifer Carson and Jim Friesen to the committee. County administration is continuing efforts to recruit two additional public members before the committee reaches full membership.

The new committee is intended to provide a stronger local voice on community safety concerns and policing priorities while maintaining the RCMP’s operational independence.

Earlier this year, county council approved the committee’s Terms of Reference, formally launching the process of establishing the advisory body.

The move follows amendments to Alberta’s Police Act and accompanying provincial regulations that changed how municipalities participate in policing oversight and consultation.

Under the province’s current framework, municipalities served by the RCMP must now be represented through either a municipal policing committee, regional policing committee, or the Provincial Police Advisory Board depending on population and policing agreements.

Most of Rocky View County falls under the Provincial Police Service Agreement and is represented through the Provincial Police Advisory Board. Langdon, however, operates under a separate Municipal Police Service Agreement, making the creation of a local policing committee mandatory under provincial rules.

County officials emphasized that the committee will function in an advisory capacity rather than directing day-to-day police operations.

Its responsibilities are expected to include identifying local policing concerns, helping shape community safety plans, and providing feedback from residents and council to RCMP leadership.

During council discussions, Legislative Officer Micah Nakonechny explained that administration advertised for up to four public-at-large positions through the county website, newspaper notices, and social media channels. Only two applications were received during the initial recruitment phase.

Because the committee’s Terms of Reference automatically include the councillor representing Langdon, Ken Ball joined Carson and Friesen as the committee’s first confirmed members.

Council subsequently approved a motion directing administration to continue advertising for the remaining two vacancies.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 18 years old and reside within Langdon. Additional restrictions are also in place to ensure committee independence and avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Applicants cannot currently work for Rocky View County or have been employed by the county within the previous two years. Similar restrictions apply to current or recent employees and contractors connected to the RCMP, municipal or provincial police services, peace officer agencies, Alberta’s justice ministry, or provincial departments responsible for policing oversight.

Committee members will serve terms ranging from two to three years, with the current appointments scheduled to expire during Rocky View County’s 2028 organizational meeting.

The establishment of local policing committees has become increasingly common across Alberta as communities seek more direct input into public safety concerns without altering the RCMP’s operational structure.

For rapidly growing communities such as Langdon, public safety discussions often extend beyond traditional crime concerns and include issues such as traffic enforcement, growth-related infrastructure pressures, emergency preparedness, and neighbourhood visibility.

Located just east of Calgary, Langdon has experienced significant residential growth in recent years, leading to increased attention on municipal services and long-term community planning.

County officials say residents interested in serving on the committee can learn more through Rocky View County’s boards and committees webpage.

While the committee will not oversee RCMP operations directly, municipal leaders say it is designed to strengthen communication between residents, council, and police while ensuring local priorities are reflected in future community safety planning.

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