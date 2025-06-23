Chestermere Hosted First Walk and Talk for Men’s Mental Health

A quiet but powerful conversation took place at John Peake Memorial Park June 13th, as the City of Chestermere hosted its first-ever Walk and Talk for Men’s Mental Health Day—an event aimed at raising awareness, building community, and reducing the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 13, the park’s gazebo transformed into a hub of support and solidarity. Mental health resource stations, refreshments, and community connections were all part of the afternoon as participants strolled through the park, met new people, and shared stories.

One of the day’s key features was an introduction to the Chestermere Men’s Shed, a growing program that offers local men—particularly retirees—a chance to connect, collaborate, and contribute.

We get together, meet 19 or 20 other guys, make some friends, see them every week for a couple of hours,” said organizer Jamie Marriott. “If you find people that you like and they’ve got the same interests, then go and do it.”

The Men’s Shed movement began in Australia and has since spread internationally, with 35 sheds now operating across Alberta. Chestermere’s group launched in May 2024, starting humbly in a member’s garage. It has since grown to 20 members who now meet weekly at Lakeshore Manor—formerly the Best Western—every Thursday at 10 a.m.

More than just a gathering space, the Men’s Shed encourages hands-on community involvement. Members have organized bike bell giveaways for kids, coffee talks, pub nights, and even formed a garage band, thanks to local organizer Peter Clapton.

“We were giving bicycle bells out to kids for their bikes because there’s so much pedestrian traffic,” Clapton explained. “We thought we’d give them bells and helmets.”

The group also works closely with counsellor Robert Schindler to identify projects that support the broader Chestermere community. Recent efforts include painting picnic tables at local parks, with future projects in the works.

“The big focus is the welfare of men,” said Marriott. “But the goal is also helping men re-engage, give back, and find purpose in retirement or after big life changes.”

As the Men’s Shed grows, organizers are now seeking a dedicated workshop space—somewhere members can build, create, and continue strengthening their ties to each other and to the city.

While the Walk and Talk event lasted only a couple of hours, it sparked important conversations and made it clear that community support for men’s mental health is not only needed—but welcome.

Residents interested in joining the Chestermere Men’s Shed or supporting their efforts can contact the City of Chestermere’s Community Services Department or follow updates on the city’s social media.

“Sometimes, all it takes is a walk, a conversation, or a shared project to change someone’s life,” said Clapton. “That’s what we’re here for.”

