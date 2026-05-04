Chestermere Mental Health Fair Draws Strong Community Support

The Chestermere Community Mental Health Fair brought residents together in a powerful show of support and awareness last weekend, transforming the Chestermere Recreation Centre into a hub of connection, learning, and open conversation.

Held on May 2, the event welcomed a steady flow of attendees throughout the day, all seeking information, support, or simply a better understanding of mental health. What stood out most was not just the turnout, but the tone—welcoming, inclusive, and deeply rooted in community care.

At the centre of it all was Baljinder Sull, the psychologist who founded the event and continues to drive its vision forward. Sull’s leadership was evident in every aspect of the fair, from the diverse range of participating organizations to the thoughtful programming that encouraged meaningful dialogue.

This year’s event reflected both growth and maturity, building on previous years to offer an even more comprehensive experience. Sull’s commitment to reducing stigma and making mental health resources accessible to all was not only visible—it was felt.

The success of the fair was also made possible through strong collaboration with community partners, particularly Synergy, whose support played a key role in helping bring the event together. Their involvement helped ensure the fair remained grounded in local needs while expanding its reach and impact.

Sponsors and supporting organizations also deserve recognition for their role in promoting the event and helping draw attention to an issue that continues to affect individuals and families across the region. Their backing helped elevate the fair beyond a simple gathering, turning it into a widely recognized community initiative.

Inside the main hall, attendees had the opportunity to engage directly with a wide range of local service providers, from counselling and crisis support to youth programming and wellness services. The booth-style setup encouraged conversation, allowing residents to ask questions in a relaxed and approachable environment.

A particularly meaningful component of the day was the inclusion of youth voices. Presentations from young community members offered honest and insightful perspectives on mental health, touching on topics such as social pressures, digital life, and resilience. Their contributions added depth to the event and reinforced the importance of creating space for all voices in the conversation.

The fair also featured two notable keynote speakers: former Calgary Stampeder and Canadian Football Hall of Famer Jon Cornish, and Olympic curler Jocelyn Peterman. Both speakers shared personal reflections on mental resilience, high-performance pressure, and the importance of maintaining balance, drawing strong engagement from attendees.

While the keynote presentations brought a national spotlight to the event, the heart of the day remained firmly local. Conversations between neighbours, connections made at booths, and the quiet reassurance of knowing support is available all contributed to the fair’s lasting impact.

Events like the Chestermere Mental Health Fair continue to play an important role in shaping a healthier, more connected community. As Chestermere grows, so too does the need for accessible, visible, and trusted mental health resources.

Last weekend’s event was a clear reminder that when community leaders, organizations, and residents come together with a shared purpose, meaningful progress is not only possible—it’s already happening.

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