Chestermere Encourages Residents to Get Ready During Emergency Preparedness Week

As Emergency Preparedness Week approaches, the City of Chestermere is encouraging residents to take practical steps to be ready for unexpected events, while also strengthening connections across the community.

Coordinated nationally by Public Safety Canada, Emergency Preparedness Week runs from May 3 to 9 this year. The annual campaign serves as a reminder that preparing for emergencies is not a one-time task, but an ongoing process that evolves with changing risks and personal circumstances.

In Chestermere, that message is being reinforced through a local, family-friendly event designed to bring emergency services and residents together.

An open house hosted by Chestermere Fire Services will take place on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will offer residents an opportunity to meet firefighters, along with representatives from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, emergency medical services, Calgary 911, and other community partners.

City officials say the goal is to provide accessible, hands-on information about emergency preparedness in a setting that encourages questions and engagement. Attendees will be able to explore emergency vehicles, speak directly with first responders, and learn practical steps to keep their households safe.

The initiative aligns with Alberta’s 2026 theme for Emergency Preparedness Week, “In It Together,” which emphasizes the role of community relationships in responding to and recovering from emergencies.

While emergencies can affect individuals differently, municipal officials note that communities with strong communication and support networks tend to recover more quickly and with fewer long-term impacts.

Chestermere’s location and climate mean residents could face a range of potential risks throughout the year. These include severe weather events such as storms, extreme temperatures, and wildfire smoke, as well as flooding and power outages. Understanding those risks is considered a key first step in preparedness.

The City is encouraging residents to follow four basic steps to improve readiness.

The first is to know the risks specific to the area. The second is to stay informed through reliable alert systems, including WeatherCAN, Alberta Emergency Alerts, and municipal communications. The third is to create a household emergency plan, outlining how family members will communicate, where they will go if evacuation is necessary, and how to care for pets or individuals who may need additional assistance.

The final step is to build an emergency kit with at least 72 hours’ worth of essential supplies. This typically includes food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, and important documents stored in an accessible, portable format.

Preparedness experts stress that these steps do not need to be completed all at once. Instead, they can be developed gradually, allowing households to build resilience over time.

Beyond the designated week, officials emphasize that preparedness should be maintained year-round. Emergency kits should be checked regularly, plans updated as circumstances change, and residents encouraged to remain aware of evolving risks.

Additional resources are available through federal and provincial agencies, including preparedness guides, emergency alert systems, and information on disaster recovery programs and insurance considerations.

For Chestermere residents, Emergency Preparedness Week offers both a reminder and an opportunity — to learn, to plan, and to connect with the people and services that play a critical role when emergencies occur.

As the city continues to grow, initiatives like the Fire Services open house aim to ensure that preparedness remains a shared responsibility, rooted not only in individual action but in the strength of the community as a whole.

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