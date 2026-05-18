Local Yoga Instructor Launches Outdoor Wellness Series Supporting Women’s Crisis Services

A local fitness instructor is hoping to help Chestermere residents stay active, connected, and mentally healthy this summer through a new series of outdoor wellness events that will also support an important local cause.

Compass Yoga owner Vicky Alberto is organizing six Wednesday evening outdoor fitness and wellness sessions at the John Peake Park gazebo throughout the summer months. A portion of proceeds from the events will be donated to the Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society.

Alberto said the idea grew from concerns she has seen within the fitness and wellness industry since the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among women balancing rising costs, childcare responsibilities, and mental health pressures.

“It’s easy during the summer to fall into a routine of putting yourself last,” Alberto said. “People are busy with kids being out of school, vacations, family schedules, and rising expenses. Women especially tend to sacrifice their own wellness first.”

The events, which have received the appropriate municipal permits, will take place at the gazebo in John Peake Park and are designed to be accessible, welcoming, and community-focused. Alberto hopes the outdoor setting will help remove some of the intimidation or financial barriers that can come with traditional gym memberships or indoor fitness programs.

Across Canada, many fitness facilities experienced dramatic disruptions during and after the pandemic. While participation in fitness and recreation programs rebounded in some areas following reopening measures, inflation and increasing household costs have continued to affect discretionary spending for many families.

Mental health advocates have also continued to stress the connection between physical activity, emotional wellness, stress reduction, and social connection.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, regular physical activity can help reduce stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression while improving sleep quality and overall mood. Outdoor exercise and group activities can also help combat social isolation, particularly during stressful periods.

Alberto said summer can become an especially difficult time for parents, caregivers, and working women trying to balance competing priorities.

“There’s this idea that summer is relaxing, but for many people it actually becomes more stressful,” she said. “People are driving children to activities, juggling schedules, or trying to stretch finances through summer programs and vacations. Self-care tends to disappear.”

She noted that while some residents naturally transition into outdoor recreation during warmer months, others drift away from consistent physical activity altogether.

The Chestermere Women’s Crisis Society donation component was added to the initiative as a way to connect wellness with broader community support.

The organization provides support and resources for individuals and families experiencing domestic violence and crisis situations in the region.

Alberto said she wanted the events to feel like more than just fitness sessions.

“I wanted them to become community evenings where people can move, breathe, connect, and also know they’re helping others at the same time,” she said.

Chestermere has seen growing interest in outdoor programming and community wellness initiatives in recent years as the city continues expanding recreational amenities and park spaces. Public outdoor classes, walking groups, lake activities, and fitness gatherings have become increasingly common during the warmer months.

The John Peake Park gazebo, located near the city’s pathway and lake areas, has become a popular location for community gatherings and summer programming.

Alberto said she hopes the series will encourage residents to prioritize their own health and mental wellness, even during busy summer schedules.

“Taking care of yourself doesn’t have to mean expensive memberships or spending hours in a gym,” she said. “Sometimes it’s just showing up for one hour outside, moving your body, and reconnecting with yourself and your community.”

Additional information about event dates and registration details is expected to be shared through community postings and social media channels in the coming weeks.

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