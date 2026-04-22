Alberta Moves Toward Permanent Daylight Time Amid Renewed Debate

A long-running debate over clock changes in Alberta has returned to the spotlight, as the provincial government prepares legislation that would eliminate the twice-yearly time shift in favour of permanent daylight saving time.

Service Alberta Minister Dale McNally confirmed that an omnibus bill is expected to be introduced in the legislature, aiming to end the practice of changing clocks each spring and fall.

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions, though many Albertans say they would welcome the change for its simplicity and predictability.

“I think it just is a bit easier,” said Chestermere resident Sandra Maar during the morning commute. “That first day where you’re kind of thrown off from the time change — it would be nice to get rid of that.”

The issue has been debated in Alberta for years. In 2021, the province held a plebiscite asking residents whether to adopt year-round daylight saving time. The result was narrowly in favour of keeping the current system, with 50.2 per cent voting to maintain the seasonal clock changes and 49.8 per cent supporting a permanent shift.

Since then, changing circumstances in neighbouring provinces have prompted Alberta to revisit the discussion. British Columbia has signalled its intention to move toward eliminating seasonal time changes, while Saskatchewan has long remained on a fixed time year-round.

“We’re in a position where we’re bordered by jurisdictions that no longer change their clocks,” McNally said. “The situation has evolved, and we need to respond accordingly.”

While the convenience of a consistent time system appeals to many, some health experts have raised concerns about adopting permanent daylight saving time. Research has suggested that extended evening daylight, particularly in winter months, can disrupt natural sleep cycles by delaying sunrise, potentially affecting circadian rhythms.

These concerns have led some medical organizations to favour permanent standard time instead, arguing it aligns more closely with natural daylight patterns.

The Alberta government has not yet provided a timeline for when the proposed changes would take effect, if passed. As with similar discussions elsewhere in Canada, any permanent shift could also depend on coordination with neighbouring provinces and broader regional considerations.

For communities like Chestermere, where many residents commute and follow schedules tied to Calgary and beyond, consistency in timekeeping could offer practical benefits. However, the broader implications — including health, economic coordination, and public preference — are likely to remain part of the conversation as the legislation moves forward.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.