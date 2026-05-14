Chestermere RCMP Urge Drivers to Stay Safe Ahead of May Long Weekend

As Albertans prepare for the unofficial start of summer, Chestermere RCMP are reminding motorists to prioritize safety behind the wheel during the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.

Police say officers will be increasing traffic enforcement efforts throughout the region as higher traffic volumes are expected on highways and rural roads surrounding Chestermere and Calgary.

The May long weekend is traditionally one of the busiest travel weekends of the year in Alberta, with many residents heading to campgrounds, seasonal properties, lakes, and family gatherings. RCMP say the increased traffic also tends to bring a higher risk of serious and fatal collisions.

This year’s enforcement campaign will focus on behaviours most commonly linked to crashes, including impaired driving, excessive speeding, distracted driving, and failure to wear seatbelts.

According to Chestermere RCMP, officers will conduct patrols using both marked and unmarked police vehicles. Enforcement efforts are also expected to include roadside check stops and targeted patrols in areas identified as higher risk for dangerous driving activity.

“With increased amounts of motorists on the highways this long weekend, please ensure you are prepared for your drive and are following the rules of the road,” Staff Sgt. Kathy Klassen said in a media release. “This will help ensure a safer trip.”

The campaign also coincides with Canada Road Safety Week, a nationwide initiative aimed at promoting safer driving habits and reducing collisions on Canadian roads.

Road safety continues to be a significant concern across Alberta. Provincial statistics have consistently shown that speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and seatbelt non-compliance remain among the leading contributing factors in fatal and serious-injury collisions.

RCMP are encouraging drivers to plan ahead if alcohol, cannabis, or other impairing substances are part of their weekend activities. Police recommend arranging a designated driver, using ride-sharing services, staying overnight, or contacting family or friends for a safe ride home.

Officers are also reminding motorists that impairment is not limited to alcohol consumption. Cannabis, prescription medications, illegal drugs, and even fatigue can significantly affect reaction time and judgment behind the wheel.

Distracted driving remains another major concern for police during busy travel periods. Alberta law prohibits drivers from using handheld electronic devices while operating a vehicle, including texting, calling, or interacting with mobile phones and other digital devices.

Parents and caregivers are also being reminded to ensure children are properly restrained in approved car seats or booster seats appropriate for their age, height, and weight.

The long weekend often brings increased activity not only on major highways such as Highway 1 and Highway 9, but also on rural roads surrounding Chestermere, Langdon, Strathmore, and recreational areas east of Calgary.

RCMP say drivers should also be prepared for changing road conditions and increased congestion, particularly near construction zones, campgrounds, and lake communities.

Police are encouraging residents to report dangerous driving behaviour when it is safe to do so. That can include suspected impaired drivers, excessive speeding, aggressive driving, or motorists driving erratically.

Residents who witness a crime in progress or suspicious activity are advised to call 911 immediately. Non-emergency complaints can be reported by calling 310-RCMP or through Alberta RCMP’s online reporting system.

For many families across the region, the May long weekend marks the beginning of camping season, boating activities, and summer travel. Police hope that with increased awareness and responsible driving choices, everyone can enjoy the holiday safely.

As traffic begins flowing out of Calgary and surrounding communities this weekend, RCMP are asking motorists to pack a little extra patience alongside their camping gear and travel plans.

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