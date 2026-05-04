Chestermere Man Among Two Facing Dozens of Charges in Mailbox Theft Case

A Chestermere resident is among two men now facing a significant number of charges following an investigation into a string of community mailbox break-ins across northeast Calgary.

According to the Calgary Police Service, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, to reports of two individuals actively breaking into community mailboxes in the area of Skyview Point Heath and Skyview Point Green N.E.

With assistance from the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter unit, officers were able to quickly locate a suspect vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted shortly afterward, leading to the arrest of both individuals without incident.

Police say a large quantity of mail believed to have been stolen was recovered from the vehicle, along with tools commonly used for break-and-enter offences. Investigators also seized items including cheques, credit cards, and identification documents.

Authorities estimate that more than 35 victims may have been affected by the thefts, highlighting the broader impact these types of crimes can have within a community.

Kulwinder Singh, 35, of Chestermere, has been charged with 38 counts of theft of mail, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one count of mischief under $5,000, one count of possession of break-in instruments, and one count of possession of a stolen credit card. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1, 2026.

A second individual, Jagroop Singh, 27, of Calgary, faces 38 counts of mail theft along with additional property-related charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Police note that community mailbox thefts can have consequences that extend beyond the immediate loss of mail. Stolen documents can be used for identity theft or financial fraud, particularly when items such as credit cards and identification are involved.

Incidents of this nature are often reported during overnight hours, when activity around community mailboxes is limited. Officials continue to encourage residents to remain vigilant, retrieve mail promptly, and report any suspicious activity.

The case also underscores the role of coordinated policing resources in responding to property crime. The use of aerial support, combined with ground patrols, allowed officers to quickly locate and intercept the suspects.

While the alleged offences occurred within Calgary, the involvement of a Chestermere resident reflects the interconnected nature of communities across the region, where crime patterns and enforcement efforts often cross municipal boundaries.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by phone or online.

As the case moves through the court system, police continue to emphasize awareness and prevention as key tools in reducing similar incidents.

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