Chestermere Man Charged in Red Deer Drug Trafficking Investigation

A Chestermere resident is among three individuals charged following a months-long drug trafficking investigation led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Red Deer.

According to RCMP, the investigation began in early January after officers received information regarding suspected drug trafficking activity in the Red Deer area. The case was handled by the Red Deer General Investigation Section, with support from surrounding detachments, including Chestermere and Strathmore.

Police allege that three individuals were operating in coordination as part of the trafficking activity.

The first arrest took place on January 28, when 27-year-old Ali Abbas of Calgary was taken into custody in a back alley in Red Deer. He faces three counts of trafficking a controlled substance. Abbas was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on April 2.

A second suspect, 21-year-old Abubaker El-Gozouli, also of Calgary, was arrested on March 3 in a parking lot in north Red Deer. He is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. El-Gozouli was also released on an undertaking with conditions and is expected to appear in court on April 30.

The investigation culminated on March 12, when RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Chestermere. During that operation, 26-year-old Hamad Khan was arrested.

Khan faces five counts of trafficking a controlled substance, along with a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Following a judicial interim release hearing, he was remanded into custody. He was scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Red Deer on March 16.

RCMP report that, over the course of the investigation, officers seized quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and oxycodone pills. In addition, more than $32,000 in Canadian currency was recovered, along with items believed to be associated with drug trafficking activity.

Police have not released further details regarding the scope of the operation or whether additional arrests are anticipated.

Drug trafficking investigations of this nature often involve coordinated efforts across multiple jurisdictions, particularly when suspects or activities span different communities. RCMP officials note that such investigations can take weeks or months to complete, relying on surveillance, intelligence gathering, and judicially authorized search warrants.

As with all criminal matters before the courts, the charges against the accused have not been proven in court. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

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