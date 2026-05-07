Fatal Collision East of Chestermere Under Investigation

A fatal collision east of Chestermere Wednesday morning has left one man dead and another driver injured, while RCMP continue to investigate what caused the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 1 and Range Road 281 shortly after 8 a.m. on May 6 following reports of a serious two-vehicle collision. The area, located just east of Chestermere along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor, saw traffic disruptions for several hours as police and emergency responders worked at the scene.

According to Alberta RCMP, a 73-year-old man driving one of the vehicles died at the scene from his injuries. A 19-year-old woman driving the second vehicle was transported by ambulance to a Calgary hospital for treatment. Police have not released details regarding the extent of her injuries.

Members of the Southern Alberta District RCMP Collision Reconstruction Unit attended the scene to assist local officers with the investigation. RCMP have not yet confirmed what factors may have contributed to the collision, and the cause remains under investigation.

The collision temporarily closed sections of Highway 1 near Range Road 281 during the morning commute, with motorists being advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Traffic was later reopened after investigators completed their on-scene examination.

Highway 1, the Trans-Canada Highway, remains one of Alberta’s busiest transportation corridors, carrying both commuter and commercial traffic east of Calgary and through the Chestermere region. The route serves as a key connection between Calgary, Chestermere, Strathmore, and communities further east.

Serious collisions along the corridor continue to raise concerns among residents and commuters about traffic volumes and safety at intersections surrounding the rapidly growing communities east of Calgary. The intersection at Range Road 281 is one of several access points used regularly by local traffic, agricultural vehicles, and commercial transport.

As of Thursday, RCMP had not released the names of those involved, and investigators continue working to determine the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash camera footage from the area around the time of the incident to contact RCMP.

The fatal crash marks another sobering reminder of the dangers present on Alberta highways during peak travel periods. For many in the Chestermere area, Wednesday morning’s emergency response served as a stark interruption to the usual rhythm of the commuter corridor, as flashing lights and closed lanes transformed a familiar route into the scene of tragedy.

Further updates are expected once RCMP complete their investigation.

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