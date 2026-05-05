BIG LAUGHS. GREAT CAUSE. ONE NIGHT ONLY.

1 day ago
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• Hilarious improv comedy

• Door prizes & exciting raffles

• A fun photo booth experience

• Delicious food

• Synergy’s signature cocktail

Hosted at The Track in Langdon

Tickets available online now through Synergy

Early bird pricing ends May 8—don’t miss out!

Every ticket supports Synergy’s work empowering youth and community groups in Chestermere and surrounding areas—helping them grow, connect, and thrive through mentorship, leadership programs, and barrier-free counselling.

Interested in sponsoring this high-visibility, community-driven event?

Contact Synergy to get involved.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

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Staff Writer

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

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