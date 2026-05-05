BIG LAUGHS. GREAT CAUSE. ONE NIGHT ONLY.

• Hilarious improv comedy
• Door prizes & exciting raffles
• A fun photo booth experience
• Delicious food
• Synergy’s signature cocktail
Hosted at The Track in Langdon
Tickets available online now through Synergy
Early bird pricing ends May 8—don’t miss out!
Every ticket supports Synergy’s work empowering youth and community groups in Chestermere and surrounding areas—helping them grow, connect, and thrive through mentorship, leadership programs, and barrier-free counselling.
Interested in sponsoring this high-visibility, community-driven event?
Contact Synergy to get involved.
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