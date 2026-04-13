Province Expands Electronic Monitoring for High-Risk Offenders

Alberta’s government is committing $4.1 million over the next three years to expand its electronic monitoring program for high-risk and repeat offenders, a move officials say is intended to strengthen public safety and provide greater protection for victims.

The funding, announced as part of Budget 2026, will support increased use of ankle bracelet monitoring for individuals released on bail or serving sentences in the community. The province says the enhanced program will include 24-hour supervision and real-time alert systems designed to notify victims if an offender violates court-ordered conditions.

Chantelle de Jonge said the expansion is meant to address both enforcement and victim support, noting the technology will help authorities respond more quickly when restrictions are breached.

In a public statement, de Jonge said the initiative is not only about monitoring offenders, but also about restoring a sense of safety for victims navigating the justice system.

Under the expanded program, individuals identified as high-risk or repeat offenders may be required to wear electronic monitoring devices that track their movements. The system is designed to enforce conditions such as geographic restrictions, curfews, or no-contact orders.

The addition of real-time alerts is a key feature of the program. Participating victims can be notified if an offender enters a restricted zone or fails to comply with court-imposed conditions, allowing them to take precautions or contact authorities if necessary.

For residents in Chestermere and surrounding communities, the announcement reflects broader provincial efforts to address concerns about repeat offenders being released into the community. While the program will be implemented across Alberta, its impact could be felt locally in cases where individuals are monitored while living in or near the region.

The province has not released detailed figures on how many individuals are currently part of the electronic monitoring program or how many additional offenders will be included under the expansion. It has also not specified which agencies will oversee the day-to-day monitoring or how alerts will be coordinated with local law enforcement.

Officials say the investment is part of a wider strategy to enhance public safety while maintaining options for supervised release within the justice system. Electronic monitoring is often used as an alternative to incarceration, particularly in cases where courts determine that individuals can remain in the community under strict conditions.

Supporters of monitoring programs argue that they provide an added layer of accountability and can help reduce the risk of reoffending. At the same time, such programs rely on consistent enforcement and timely response to alerts in order to be effective.

The Alberta government has indicated that expanding access to electronic monitoring technology is one way it aims to balance community safety with judicial processes that allow for conditional release.

Further details on implementation timelines and program scope are expected as Budget 2026 measures are rolled out.

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