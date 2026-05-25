Alberta Separation Vote Would Ask Albertans to Choose Direction, Not Independence

Premier Danielle Smith says Albertans will not vote directly on separation from Canada this October, but instead will decide whether Alberta should remain in Canada or begin the lengthy legal process required to pursue a future binding referendum on independence.

The proposed question, expected to appear on the Oct. 19 provincial ballot, would ask Albertans whether Alberta should remain a province of Canada or whether the provincial government should begin the constitutional and legal steps needed to eventually hold a binding referendum on separation.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Smith said a recent ruling from the Alberta Court of King’s Bench prevents the province from legally holding a binding separation referendum this fall.

To those Albertans wanting a binding separation referendum in October, this simply isn’t possible with the recent court ruling,” Smith said. “There’s no legal way to hold a binding separation referendum.”

The premier said the proposed October vote would instead gauge whether Albertans want the province to pursue the constitutional process necessary for a future legally binding vote on separation.

Smith said a simple majority would determine the outcome.

“Fifty per cent plus one, that’s what a majority looks like,” she said.

The issue has quickly become one of the most politically charged debates in Alberta ahead of the fall vote, with supporters arguing the referendum would give Albertans a democratic voice on the province’s relationship with Ottawa, while critics warn the process could create political instability and economic uncertainty.

Smith has repeatedly stated she personally supports Alberta remaining in Canada.

“My position is to stay,” Smith said Friday. “I believe Albertans should remain in Canada, and I would ask that all Albertans join me in voting to remain a province of Canada.”

At the same time, the premier continued criticizing federal policies introduced under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, arguing Alberta residents remain frustrated with Ottawa over energy policy, equalization, and federal regulation.

The legal complications surrounding the proposed referendum stem from a Court of King’s Bench decision involving an Alberta independence petition launched by activist Mitch Sylvestre. The court ruled the provincial government failed to meet its constitutional duty to consult First Nations before allowing the petition process to proceed.

Justice S. Leonard quashed the Chief Electoral Officer’s approval of the petition and found the consultation process inadequate under constitutional obligations tied to Treaty rights and Indigenous interests.

The Alberta government has announced plans to appeal the ruling to the Alberta Court of Appeal and potentially the Supreme Court of Canada.

Smith acknowledged the legal process could take years.

“These processes can take a couple of years,” she said Friday.

Several First Nations leaders have strongly opposed the province’s referendum plans. Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation issued a statement urging the province to halt any move toward separation discussions until proper consultation occurs.

Chief Allan Adam accused the province of ignoring constitutional obligations and Treaty relationships.

“The courts have already spoken clearly. Consultation is required,” Adam said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi launched a campaign called “For Alberta, For Canada,” criticizing the UCP government’s handling of the issue and encouraging Albertans to support remaining within Canada.

The referendum debate arrives during a period of continued political tension between Alberta and Ottawa, with issues surrounding energy development, emissions policy, affordability, and provincial autonomy continuing to dominate political discussions across the province.

For communities like Chestermere and the Calgary region, the conversation is likely to remain front and centre throughout the summer as political campaigns, town halls, and public debate intensify ahead of the October vote.

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