Judge Pauses Certification of Alberta Separation Petition Amid Treaty Rights Challenge

A Court of King’s Bench judge has ordered a temporary halt to the certification of a citizen-led petition seeking a referendum on Alberta separating from Canada, citing unresolved legal questions tied to treaty rights and constitutional law.

Justice Shaina Leonard granted a one-month stay on Friday, preventing Alberta’s chief electoral officer from validating the petition results. The ruling also blocks the group behind the campaign, Stay Free Alberta, from advancing the process to Justice Minister Mickey Amery once signatures are submitted.

The decision follows legal challenges brought forward by the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Blackfoot Confederacy, who argue the petition process may violate treaty rights and the Crown’s duty to consult Indigenous communities.

In her ruling, Leonard emphasized that the stay does not stop the campaign from collecting signatures. Organizers can continue gathering support until the May 2, 2026 deadline, as previously set under Alberta’s citizen initiative process.

The court heard arguments earlier this week in Edmonton, focusing on whether the petition process raises serious legal concerns. To grant the stay, the applicants were required to show there is a legitimate issue to be tried, a risk of irreparable harm, and that the balance of convenience favours a pause.

Leonard found those conditions were met. In particular, she pointed to questions around whether the province met its legal duty to consult First Nations and whether aspects of Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act comply with constitutional protections, including treaty rights.

The judge also accepted arguments that allowing the certification process to proceed without review could cause lasting harm to treaty relationships. Lawyers for the First Nations groups argued that moving forward without consultation could undermine established agreements between Indigenous communities and the Crown.

Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation said the legal challenge was brought forward with broader implications in mind, describing the case as one that affects all Albertans and the integrity of treaty commitments.

At the same time, organizers behind the petition say their campaign will continue. Lawyer Jeff Rath, representing the lead organizer, indicated that the ruling does not affect their ability to collect signatures ahead of the deadline.

Rath also raised concerns about the scope of the court’s authority, noting that the chief electoral officer operates as an officer of the legislature, not the executive branch of government. He suggested the issue may raise additional constitutional questions about the separation of powers.

A separate but related legal challenge is also underway from the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, which is seeking its own injunction tied to the petition process. Representatives for the nation welcomed the temporary pause, saying it allows the court time to fully consider the implications of the case.

The Alberta Justice Ministry has acknowledged the court’s decision but has not provided further comment while the matter remains before the courts. A final ruling is expected in the coming weeks.

For residents in Chestermere and across Alberta, the case highlights the complexity of any potential referendum on separation. While the petition process continues, the outcome of the legal challenges could determine whether the initiative proceeds further.

The issue also underscores broader questions about governance, treaty obligations, and how major constitutional matters are addressed within the province.

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