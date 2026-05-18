Province’s Proposed Bills Raise Concerns Over Local Planning Authority in Rocky View County

Rocky View County officials are reviewing two proposed pieces of provincial legislation that could significantly change how growth, development, and infrastructure planning are handled across the municipality.

In a statement released Monday, the County said Alberta’s proposed Bills 28 and 30 may alter long-standing municipal planning processes, while also expanding provincial authority over certain development and aggregate resource projects.

County officials say the legislation could affect local autonomy over land-use planning decisions, infrastructure cost-sharing agreements, and the municipality’s ability to guide growth in a way that reflects the region’s rural character.

The proposed legislation comes at a time when communities surrounding Calgary, including areas near Chestermere, continue to experience rapid residential and commercial growth. Rocky View County surrounds the city on multiple sides and plays a major role in regional infrastructure planning, transportation coordination, and industrial development.

According to the County, one of the more significant proposed changes would allow the provincial government to establish “Provincial Community Design Codes.” Municipalities would be required to follow those standards even if they conflict with existing local planning rules or development policies.

County officials say that could reduce the municipality’s ability to tailor development standards to the needs of local communities and ratepayers.

The legislation would also expand provincial oversight over certain aggregate resource operations, including some gravel extraction projects. Gravel developments have historically generated strong debate in rural municipalities due to concerns surrounding truck traffic, dust, noise, road wear, groundwater impacts, and compatibility with nearby residential or agricultural lands.

Rocky View County officials indicated they are closely reviewing how those changes may affect future decision-making authority at the municipal level.

The County also expressed concern over proposed changes to off-site levy rules. Off-site levies are fees municipalities charge developers to help fund infrastructure required to support growth, including roads, water systems, fire halls, recreation facilities, and emergency services.

Officials warned that limiting what municipalities can recover from developers could shift a greater portion of infrastructure costs onto taxpayers.

“Residents expect us to make thoughtful decisions about growth, infrastructure, and services that fit Rocky View County,” said Councillor Sunny Samra in the County’s release.

“These provincial changes will shape how some of those decisions are made, and we want people to understand what these Bills mean for local issues and how ratepayers can share their views.”

The County noted that the proposed legislation represents the third major round of provincial municipal law changes introduced within the past three years.

Municipal leaders across Alberta have increasingly raised concerns in recent years about balancing provincial priorities with local planning authority, particularly as fast-growing regions face mounting infrastructure pressures tied to housing demand and industrial expansion.

The debate also reflects broader provincial efforts to accelerate development approvals and increase housing supply. Alberta’s government has argued that streamlining planning processes and standardizing some development requirements could reduce delays and help municipalities respond more quickly to population growth.

However, municipalities and rural advocacy organizations have cautioned that reducing local control may create unintended consequences for infrastructure planning and community character.

Rocky View County said it will continue assessing the proposed legislation and working alongside the Rural Municipalities of Alberta to review concerns and advocate on behalf of residents.

Residents seeking more information or wishing to provide feedback are encouraged to contact their local members of the legislative assembly.

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