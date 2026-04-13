Province Signals 120 km/h Highway Trial, Timeline Still Unclear

Alberta’s government says it is moving ahead with plans to test higher speed limits on select rural highways, but has not confirmed when the proposed 120 km/h “mini-trial” will begin or exactly where it will take place.

In a recent statement, a spokesperson for Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors said more information on the pilot project will be released “in the coming weeks,” leaving key details such as timing, locations, and enforcement measures still unresolved.

The proposed trial follows a province-wide public engagement survey conducted late last year, which gathered nearly 60,000 responses. According to the province, about 68 per cent of respondents who expressed an opinion supported increasing speed limits on certain divided highways from 110 km/h to 120 km/h.

Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen has previously stated that many of Alberta’s major divided highways were designed to safely accommodate higher speeds. The planned trial, he said, is intended to test that assumption under controlled conditions, with monitoring and safety evaluations built into the process.

While the province has not confirmed specific locations, earlier communications suggested that sections of Highway 2 could be included. That corridor is a key route for residents in Chestermere and the surrounding region, particularly for those commuting into Calgary or travelling north toward Edmonton.

For local drivers, any increase to speed limits on Highway 2 or nearby connectors could have a direct impact on travel times, traffic flow, and safety considerations. The corridor is one of Alberta’s busiest, linking major economic centres and carrying a mix of commuter, commercial, and long-distance traffic.

The engagement process also revealed strong support for additional highway measures beyond speed increases. More than 90 per cent of respondents who weighed in supported restricting commercial trucks from certain lanes on major highways, particularly the far-left lane on routes with three or more lanes in each direction.

Some of the survey materials referenced sections of Highway 2 between Calgary and Airdrie, as well as between Edmonton and Leduc, when discussing potential lane restrictions for heavy vehicles. However, it remains unclear whether those restrictions will be implemented as part of the speed trial or introduced separately.

At this stage, the province has not outlined how the trial will be enforced or monitored. Officials have not indicated whether additional signage, increased policing, or automated speed enforcement will be used, nor have they provided details on how safety outcomes will be measured.

There is also no confirmed timeline for how long the trial will run or when the results might be made public. The province has indicated that, if successful, higher speed limits could be expanded to other divided highways across Alberta.

For communities like Chestermere, the outcome of the trial could influence future transportation policy on key regional routes. While the potential for reduced travel times may appeal to some drivers, questions remain about safety, enforcement, and how increased speeds could affect collision severity.

Until further details are released, the proposed 120 km/h trial remains in a planning phase, with provincial officials signalling that more concrete information is expected

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