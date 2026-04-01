Proactive Patrol Leads to Arrest in Catalytic Converter Theft Attempt

A Calgary man is facing multiple charges after police say he was caught in the act of attempting to steal a catalytic converter during an early morning patrol in Chestermere.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, officers were conducting proactive patrols near Kinniburgh Bay on March 25 when they observed an individual underneath a parked vehicle. Police allege the suspect was attempting to cut a catalytic converter from a gold Honda CR-V, while a second individual acted as a lookout nearby.

Officers approached the scene and arrested the primary suspect without incident. The second individual fled on foot after noticing police presence. Police Dog Services were deployed to assist in the search; however, the second suspect has not yet been located.

RCMP later identified the accused as 44-year-old Jesse Tyson Otto of Calgary. He is charged with possession of break-in instruments, mischief to property under $5,000, and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Following the arrest, police located and seized a vehicle registered to the suspect. Investigators report that three stolen catalytic converters and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the vehicle.

Otto was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice on June 2.

Chestermere RCMP detachment commander Staff Sgt. Kathy Klassen said the incident underscores the importance of proactive policing in addressing property crime.

“This is an excellent example of proactive police patrol leading to stopping the property crime in progress, the safe apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of stolen property,” Klassen said in a statement. “Our members remain committed to keeping our roads and community safe through diligent patrols and rapid response.”

Catalytic converter theft has been a persistent issue across Alberta in recent years, driven largely by the value of precious metals contained within the devices. Police agencies continue to encourage residents to report suspicious activity and remain vigilant, particularly during overnight hours when such thefts are more likely to occur.

RCMP say efforts to identify and locate the second suspect are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP.

As with all criminal matters before the courts, the charges against the accused have not been proven in court. The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.