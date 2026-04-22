Fresh Vegetable Prices Jump as Food Inflation Climbs in March

5 hours ago
115 Views
2 Min Read

Statistics Canada data shows rising grocery costs, even as overall inflation remains moderate

Canadians saw a noticeable increase in grocery bills in March, led by a sharp rise in fresh vegetable prices, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
The agency reports that fresh vegetable prices rose 7.8 per cent year-over-year in March — the largest increase since August 2023. Items such as cucumbers, peppers, and celery were among those most affected, with supply challenges in key growing regions cited as a contributing factor.
Overall, food purchased from stores increased by 4.4 per cent compared to March of last year, up from 4.1 per cent in February. Meanwhile, Canada’s annual inflation rate edged higher to 2.4 per cent, compared to 1.8 per cent the previous month.
Much of that increase was driven by energy costs. Gasoline prices rose significantly, up 5.9 per cent year-over-year and more than 20 per cent compared to February. By contrast, natural gas prices declined, helping to offset some of the broader energy impact.
For households in communities like Chestermere, where grocery and commuting costs remain key concerns, the combined pressure of rising food and fuel prices continues to affect monthly budgets.
There was some moderation in restaurant pricing, with food purchased from restaurants rising 3.2 per cent — a slower pace than earlier in the year.
While overall inflation remains within a relatively stable range, the data highlights how specific categories, particularly fresh food, can shift more sharply and influence day-to-day affordability.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.

About the author

View All Posts
Staff Writer

Staff Writer

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

What's Playing on CFTR

Launch Player in New Window 

Read Current Editioncurrent edition

RSS BLANKET CLASSIFIEDS – Alberta-Wide Weekly Classified Ads

  • HIP/KNEE REPLACEMENT tax credit
    HIP/KNEE REPLACEMENT. Other medical conditions causing TROUBLE WALKING or DRESSING? The Disability Tax Credit allows for $3,000 yearly tax credit and $30,000 lump sum refund. Take advantage of this offer. Apply NOW; quickest refund Nationwide: Expert help. 1-844-453-5372. Ad Category: Health
  • 5′ SPRUCE TREES for sale
    WHITE SPRUCE TREES: 5’ average $50. Installation ONLY $19. Includes: hole augered, Wurzel Dip enzymes injection, bark mulch application, staking. Minimum order 25. One-time fuel charge: $150 - 225. Crystal Springs. 403-820-0961. Quality guaranteed. Services Ad Category: For Sale
  • April is Silver Month!
    All Mint Sets – Canadian and American. Canadian Silver Coins 1968 and Older. American Silver Coins 1964 and Older. All forms of silver.Seniors 55+ get 10% moreWe pay in CASH! Call Joy or Ted 825-966-4373