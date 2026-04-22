Fresh Vegetable Prices Jump as Food Inflation Climbs in March

Canadians saw a noticeable increase in grocery bills in March, led by a sharp rise in fresh vegetable prices, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

The agency reports that fresh vegetable prices rose 7.8 per cent year-over-year in March — the largest increase since August 2023. Items such as cucumbers, peppers, and celery were among those most affected, with supply challenges in key growing regions cited as a contributing factor.

Overall, food purchased from stores increased by 4.4 per cent compared to March of last year, up from 4.1 per cent in February. Meanwhile, Canada’s annual inflation rate edged higher to 2.4 per cent, compared to 1.8 per cent the previous month.

Much of that increase was driven by energy costs. Gasoline prices rose significantly, up 5.9 per cent year-over-year and more than 20 per cent compared to February. By contrast, natural gas prices declined, helping to offset some of the broader energy impact.

For households in communities like Chestermere, where grocery and commuting costs remain key concerns, the combined pressure of rising food and fuel prices continues to affect monthly budgets.

There was some moderation in restaurant pricing, with food purchased from restaurants rising 3.2 per cent — a slower pace than earlier in the year.

While overall inflation remains within a relatively stable range, the data highlights how specific categories, particularly fresh food, can shift more sharply and influence day-to-day affordability.

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