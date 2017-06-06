Chestermere in Bloom kicks off for Canada’s 150th birthday

City officials are encouraging local residents to plant red and white flowers this summer to help celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

The program runs from June5 to August 1.

Local kids and grandparents showed up at City Hall on a windy Monday morning to plant varietals and kick off the official start to the summer growing season. Placing a “Chestermere in Bloom” sign on the front yard will guarantee your entry into a competition that will see a local house front selected each week for a gardening gift certificate.

According to Richard Plummer, chair of the Streetscapes Committee program, the idea is to dress up the town for the country’s 150th birthday.

“Each year it grows,” he said. “It’s a friendly competition, people take investment in their front yards.”

Chestermere used to be involved in the national Communities in Bloom program, but opted this year to go it alone.

Plummer says the new approach has “the full support of the community.” Locals can nominate their neighbours and post pics online at www.chestermere.ca.

The Streetscapes Committee is a volunteer group that receives funding from City Council for beautification projects. According to the city, Chestermere in Bloom is a spin-off of the Canadian Communities in Bloom competition.

Through the Chestermere in Bloom program the committee hopes to foster a feeling of civic pride by inviting residents and businesses to beautify their outdoor spaces.

“We look forward to “Chestermere In Bloom” being bigger and better than last year,” said spokesperson Megan Matthies.