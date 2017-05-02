    Home / News / Local News / Chestermere Station Community Appreciation barbecue

    Chestermere Station Community Appreciation barbecue

    Posted on May 2, 2017
    Chestermere Station BBQ_MG_0545

    Hundreds of Chestermerians came out for the Chestermere Station Community Appreciation barbecue and family fair held in celebration of their one year anniversary April 29. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Chestermere Station BBQ_MG_0565

    Sue Philp, right, serves up the hot dogs at the Chestermere Station Community Appreciation barbecue and family fair held in celebration of their one year anniversary April 29. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Chestermere Station BBQ_MG_0576

    TD Sparks blows up a ballon while making ballon animals for kids at the Chestermere Station Community Appreciation barbecue and family fair held in celebration of their one year anniversary April 29. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Chestermere Station BBQ_MG_0587

    Two-year-old Silas Fehr reacts in delight as he is given his balloon puppy at the Chestermere Station Community Appreciation barbecue and family fair held in celebration of their one year anniversary April 29. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Chestermere Station BBQ_MG_0614

    Families line up at the bouncy house at the Chestermere Station Community Appreciation barbecue and family fair held in celebration of their one year anniversary April 29. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *