CTDS Celebrates its volunteers

The Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society (CTDS) held their first annual volunteer appreciation night March 10.

“It was really great, people enjoyed the evening,” said CTDS Founder and President Steve King.

Just over 50 people attended the night which included a guest speaker from Dogma behavior and education centre in Calgary, dinner, and recognition of long time volunteers.

Unfortunately, the event wasn’t pet friendly so half the society’s volunteers had to stay home while their owners enjoyed the opportunity to relax and have a fun night out.

There was a lot of just general fellowship amongst the volunteers at the appreciation night said King.

Volunteer Sheldon Davis was recognized as the longest serving volunteer with 200 hours volunteered with the society.

King said that there were six other volunteers recognized for 100 hours of service that night as well.

As someone who has volunteered, King knows how important it is to recognize the hard work of the people who make CTDS a success in the region.

This recognition is part of their core beliefs he said

“It was a perfect evening to do it,” said King who plans to make the volunteer appreciation night an annual event.

With the society’s volunteers rejuvenated and motivated after the evening, Kings said they are looking at ways to expand the services provided by the therapy dogs as well as preparing for some of the upcoming annual events such as Langdon days and the spring and fall fairs.

Some new venues they are thinking about testing to see if the dogs can have a positive impact include funeral homes and working with psychiatrists.

King also wants to find a way to involve more youth volunteers with the society.