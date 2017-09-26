Meet your 2017 council candidates – Blaine Funk

With more than a decade of living in the community and seeing the struggles of residents, Blaine Funk has decided the time is right to jump into the political arena.
“I know with my experience and background I can bring a common-sense approach to help lower spending and taxes,” he said.
His private sector work covers design and supply chains which he said allows him to understand how projects and contracts should be set up.
“I understand the value of planning and how that can reduce risk and costly over runs,” said Funk.
As one of the newest candidates to enter the race, Funk has committed to “get my name out there and show people I am serious about working for them to bring change.”
Some areas of change he wants to work on with the new council include growing the commercial and industrial tax base and better planning of residential growth.
“Ensure development and growth is planned to reduce the chances of unplanned costs being passed on to residents,” said Funk.
He would also like to see a review of the often-controversial Chestermere Utilities Inc.
He would like the review to answer the question “how can costs be reduced while meeting service requirements?”
Other priorities for Funk include, controlling spending on major projects and better engagement with the CRCA and Rocky View County about the recreation centre.
While his kids keep him pretty busy, Funk said that he enjoys the outdoors.
“I like to get out camping or skiing,” he said, “I think it is important if you live in Canada to embrace winter.”
If successful in his election bid, Funk will have a lot less time to get out skiing this winter.
Funk does not have a website but can be contacted with questions at funkblaine@gmail.com.