My first true super hero was Spider Man. My mom bought me a plastic toy and it traveled with me wherever I went. Spidey could climb walls, shoot webbing from his wrists, and take out the bad guys to save the day. Super heroes like Spider Man are larger than life and they have super-human abilities. Some super heroes hide behind a mask and work from the shadows while others are the centre of attention and gloriously streak across the sky for all to see.

But Neighbourhood Super Heroes are different. They do not wear spandex (most of the time, we hope) nor do they do not wear masks. They also do not flaunt themselves or flex before their adoring crowds. Neighbourhood Super Heroes realize that they have the same abilities that many of us have, but they put them into action in amazing – even super – ways.

Neighbourhood Super Heroes have a number of amazing powers. They are the ones who, when trouble strikes, head towards to the emergency rather than away from it. When they hear of a theft, a flat tire, or see something that’s just not right, they help make it right by stepping into the action. They know the power of helping and will use what they have to turn a bad situation right again.

Neighbourhood Super Heroes have super vision. Not only can they see a problem and step in to help, but they can also see a special moment and celebrate it. They see the value of parties and get togethers, they invite others in, and they see all the good things around them. Every neighbourhood needs super vision to spot what is best in their community.

Neighbourhood Super Heroes can slow time. Often a need arises when we can least afford to stop what we are doing and help out. Making time in the midst of a busy day is a special skill. But when we make time for others, it shows what is most important to us and our community.

Neighbourhood Super Heroes know friend from foe. Children, teenagers, and strangers are not a problem to avoid, they are never seen as villains, rather they are allies in the making. In a pinch Neighbourhood Super Heroes have the ability to babysit a kid, hold a crying baby, or put out lemonade on a hot day for the skateboarders on their street.

Neighbourhood Super Heroes have super listening skills. They may not have all the solutions to a problem, but they can sit and hear a story, offer a caring word, and be attentive to the needs of others. They are never above sitting quietly with others. They know how to keep confidence, keep their word, and uphold the best for people on their street.

Lastly, Neighbourhood Super Heroes have the super power of walking through doors. They can step out of their front door to meet others, and they are happy to be invited into the lives of others.

Every street and city is full of people who are able to make an amazing difference in the places where they live. Who are the Neighbourhood Super Heroes in your community?