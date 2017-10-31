Providing Shelter for those in need

The Wheatland Crisis Society marked 25 years of helping people flee abuse at their annual Fall Gala Fundraiser Oct. 28.

“This event is a fun filled evening,” said the Crisis Society’s Carly Cole.

“It’s a look at where we come from and it’s a look at where we’re going,” she said.

Located in Strathmore, the Wheatland Crisis Society’s Shelter opened in 1992 and is a 25-bed residential shelter for families and individuals that are fleeing abuse.

“We’re one of very few residential shelters in the country that accepts male clients who are fleeing abuse,” said Cole.

The Gala is the main fundraiser for the shelter each year.

This year, they had speakers who talked about the trials and successes the society has been through over the years as well as some of the fun stories that staff have collected since the shelter opened.

There was also a fiddle duo who took the stage several times throughout the evening.

They also auctioned off over 60 silent auction items, 15 live auction items as well as several raffles and a 50/50 draw all in support of the Crisis Society

The society receives some funding from the government which covers some of the basic needs for the shelter.

“It keeps the lights on and the water running,” said Cole.

“Besides that, we have to fundraise for several things,” she said.

Some of the money raised at the gala will be used for the Crisis Society’s child and youth programing, maintenance of the building, specialty programming, and for specialty food products.

Clients of the society are able to stay at the shelter for up to three weeks.

“We provide…all the necessities of life for people that are fleeing abuse,” said Cole.

The Wheatland Crisis Society Shelter primarily serves Wheatland and Rocky View Counties and is the only rural shelter between Calgary and Brooks.

“We will accept anybody regardless of where they’re from if they are fleeing abuse,” said Cole.

That being said, the society primarily operates in Strathmore and surrounding area, including Chestermere.

In addition to providing shelter to those in need, the Crisis Society also runs outreach programs to support both people thinking of leaving an abusive relationship and those who have recently left one.

Anyone in need of help are encouraged to call the Wheatland Crisis Society’s 24-Hour Crisis Line at 403-934-6634.

For more information on the Wheatland Crisis Society go to http://strathmoreshelter.com.