Celebrating Small Businesses in your Neighbourhood

This week is small business week in Chestermere. Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, Chestermere Economic Development, and various partners, this week is about celebrating, highlighting, and learning. Small businesses play a vital role in our community. They are pivotal to our vitality and success, without which we would limp along. From small home businesses to shops and service providers that employ dozens, each business is part of the fabric that makes Chestermere unique and wonderful.

Here are six ways that you can see and celebrate small businesses and their owners this week:

•Small business owners are innovators. They invent things, craft new products, develop new services, and reach out in creative ways. Innovators move communities forward, and home-grown products and services make us proud to be from Chestermere. Celebrate the risk-takers, when they succeed, we all do.

•Small business owners fill in the gaps. They see needs and meet them, adjusting their business to serve you. From small basement boutiques to traveling service vans, businesses make our city work. May we never underestimate the value of a pet grooming service or yoga studio in bringing niche services to the people who need them. They make all the difference, and we need every one.

•Small Businesses spark creative investment. From banks and family members, to grants and piggy banks, investors and owners take big risks to make business work. When people invest and plan well, the whole community wins. By investing in small businesses, or by buying their goods and services, you recognize the risks they took to make it.

•Jobs. Jobs. Jobs. Small businesses employ thousands in our community. Families thrive because of the jobs created by local business owners and operators. Think of the people in your neighbourhood who live because their job comes from the small business community. Always thank small business owners for being vital job creators.

•Small businesses care about the community, because they are the community. Small business owners and employees know the value of caring for neighbours, building relationships, and fostering trust. It is often small businesses that sponsor local events, support fundraisers, and stand strong in challenging times in spite of directly carrying the costs of their generosity. When you support a small business, you are directly supporting your neighbourhood and much of what you spend stays in our city.

•Small businesses make a community unique. No two city centres or main streets are alike because small businesses shape the soul and identity of a city. When someone starts a business, they are writing a new chapter for their city. Many big tech companies like Apple and Google, for example, started in a neighbourhood garage. What amazing business might be starting here?

However you slice it, small businesses are so important to our community, the wellbeing of our neighbours and the common good of everyone in our city. Support a small business, start a small business, and cheer on the innovators. That’s what this small business week is all about.