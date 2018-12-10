Chestermere High School Athletics December 10

SENIOR BOYS BASKETBALL EARN SILVER

The Senior Boys started last week with an 89-80 win over the Cochrane Cobras in RVSA league play. The Lakers then participated in the All Saints Legends Elite 8 tournament topping, St Francis 69-60 Friday morning and the host All Saints, 81-74, Friday evening, to earn a spot in the final. The Lakers played a tough Father Lacombe team in the finals, Saturday evening, and didn’t quite have enough, losing 81-76. Malek Meddeb played well all weekend and was the Lakers tournament all-star. This week the Lakers host WH Croxford, on Tuesday, and then head north to Edmonton to participate in the ME Lazerte tournament.

JV GIRLS BASKETBALL EARN SILVER

The JV Girls basketball team started the league season off with a tough loss against Cochrane, Wednesday evening, but quickly turned that into motivation for the SAIT tournament on the weekend. The girls dominated the court against Lester B. Pearson in the first game, Thursday night, and again against Forest Lawn on Friday, taking them to the championship game Saturday morning. The girls played hard but unfortunately took a tough loss against father Lacombe, and came out of SAIT with a well deserved silver medal. The girls take on Croxford this coming Wednesday in Airdrie, and then head off to Medicine Hat Friday morning for their third invitational tournament. The player of the week is Sydney Saraceni.

SENIOR GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Senior Girls basketball team faced Cochrane in their first league game of the season, this past Wednesday. With Cochrane being the early favourite to win the league this year, the Lakers knew it would be a tough game. It was a tight game all the way through and the Lakers fought hard, but ended up dropping the game 44-38. Kiah Isbister led the Lakers in scoring with 13, followed by Hannah Merhi with 9. We continue to see great improvement with the team each day noticeably from Paige Grabmuller, Amy Alexander and Shaelynn Doughty. The Lakers next league game is Wednesday, December 12th facing W. H. Croxford in Airdrie followed by the Bert Church Invitational on the weekend. Come out and support the team.

FOOTBALL AWARDS NIGHT

The annual Football Awards Night took place on Monday, December 10th, after press deadline. Details and award winners will be in next week’s article. League all-star recipients will also be announced.

ATHLETIC FIELD UPGRADE

A committee of 12 people have been meeting, the past year, to look at raising funds for an upgrade to the athletic field. This will include the installation of field turf, replacement of the current spotters box/ equipment area and construction of a club house. This project will benefit the school, as well as the community. If you would like a copy of the sponsorship/ information package please email me and I will send you a copy. To make this project successful we will need a great deal of community support. There will be an update on this project in early January.