Chestermere Council Puts Proposed E-Scooter Program on Hold

The proposed seasonal e-scooter rental program for Chestermere has been temporarily put on hold as city council weighs concerns surrounding public safety, insurance requirements, and financial costs.

During a regular council meeting on May 12, city administration presented details for a proposed dockless, app-based e-scooter program that would operate seasonally from approximately May through November 2026.

The proposal would have allowed up to 100 rental e-scooters to operate throughout the city under a shared mobility model similar to programs now common in larger Alberta municipalities, including Calgary and Edmonton.

Under the proposed plan, users would locate and unlock scooters through a mobile app, ride them to their destination, and leave them in designated or approved public areas when finished.

Administration requested a municipal subsidy of $25,000 to help support the program’s operations.

According to city staff, Chestermere’s previous 2023 e-scooter pilot project recorded 9,709 rides during its operating period, suggesting there was measurable public interest in the service.

However, administration also identified several concerns tied to relaunching the program, including liability coverage, operational oversight, rider behaviour, and broader public safety considerations.

Following discussion among council members, council voted to table the proposed 2026 Seasonal E-Scooter Program to a future regular meeting for additional review and discussion.

No timeline was provided for when the proposal may return to council.

Shared e-scooter programs have expanded rapidly across many Canadian municipalities over the past several years as communities look for alternative transportation options and environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

Supporters of the programs often point to their convenience for short-distance travel, reduced vehicle use, and increased accessibility for residents moving between parks, pathways, commercial areas, and recreational spaces.

In rapidly growing communities like Chestermere, some residents have viewed e-scooters as a way to help connect neighbourhoods and recreational amenities during warmer months.

At the same time, municipalities across Canada continue to grapple with concerns surrounding pedestrian safety, sidewalk congestion, parking issues, rider injuries, and enforcement challenges.

Several Alberta municipalities have introduced rules limiting where scooters can be ridden or parked, while operators are often required to carry liability insurance and comply with local bylaws.

Questions surrounding rider accountability and emergency response costs have also become common discussion points as municipalities evaluate long-term program viability.

The proposed Chestermere program would have operated on a seasonal basis, reflecting Alberta’s climate and the city’s increased summer recreational activity.

Council members did not reject the proposal outright, but discussion during the meeting indicated some members wanted additional information before making a final decision.

Financial pressures facing municipalities also remain a factor as communities continue balancing infrastructure demands, recreation spending, and operational costs amid inflation and population growth.

The requested $25,000 subsidy represented part of the discussion surrounding whether the service should receive municipal financial support or operate on a more self-sustaining business model.

Public safety considerations also played a significant role in council’s deliberations.

Communities across Canada have reported mixed experiences with e-scooter programs, particularly regarding helmet use, sidewalk riding, and collisions involving pedestrians or vehicles.

Chestermere’s expanding pathway network and busy summer tourism activity around the lake area may also factor into future discussions about how and where scooters could safely operate.

For now, the future of the proposed seasonal e-scooter program remains uncertain as administration and council continue reviewing the proposal.

If the item returns to council at a future meeting, additional details regarding operating rules, safety measures, insurance requirements, and financial arrangements are expected to form part of the discussion.

In response to Canada's Online News Act and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) removing access to Canada's local news from their platforms, Anchor Media Inc encourages you to get your news directly from your trusted source by bookmarking this site and downloading the Rogue Radio App. Send your news tips, story ideas, pictures, and videos to info@anchormedia.ca.