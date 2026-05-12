Chestermere High School Brings Spooky Fun to the Stage with The Addams Family

The halls of Chestermere High School are about to get a little darker, kookier, and far more theatrical as students prepare to present The Addams Family, a musical comedy packed with humour, gothic charm, and impressive student creativity.

While audiences may know the Addams Family for their spooky personalities and quirky antics, the students behind the production say the heart of the show is really about teamwork and community.

“The Addams Family represents our collaborative efforts, ideas, thoughts, and initiatives as a whole,” explained the student stage managers. “We love working on the production as a family, just like the Addams, and finding ways to support each other in times of need. Also, it is funny and kooky and kind of spooky.”

That sense of collaboration has become the foundation of this year’s production, which involves dozens of students working both on stage and behind the scenes. From acting and choreography to set construction and technical theatre, students have taken ownership of nearly every creative element.

According to the stage management team, students play a direct role in building sets and props from scratch, helping shape choreography, and even contributing to directing decisions during rehearsals.

“Directing takes a group effort amongst the students,” they explained. “The cast and stage managers discuss blocking or placements on stage according to what they think is best.”

The production has also become a hands-on learning experience in organization, teamwork, and problem solving. Students must work within a budget and strict timelines while balancing rehearsals with regular school responsibilities.

One of the biggest highlights this year is the elaborate Gothic mansion backdrop created by tech theatre students under the guidance of Mr. Beseau. The set includes multiple moving pieces that transform the stage into the eerie world of the Addams household.

However, bringing that vision to life has come with its own technical challenges.

“Maintaining props and maneuvering massive set pieces has definitely been one of the biggest technical challenges,” the stage managers said. “Actors and crew have the responsibility of knowing where props and costumes belong. We have to be careful not to break or wreck anything.”

Behind the curtain, stage managers have been keeping detailed notes on actor entrances, exits, and stage positioning while helping coordinate the fast-moving production.

“As stage managers, our job is to review the script, document the blocking, and ensure the actors are where they are supposed to be when they are supposed to be there,” they explained.

The rehearsal process began months ago with auditions and casting led by musical theatre instructor Ms. Fulthorpe. From there, students quickly moved into character development, choreography, and technical preparation.

In addition to classroom rehearsals, many students have dedicated lunch hours and after-school time to refining performances ahead of opening night.

The school’s pit band has also been hard at work since the fall under the direction of musical director Mrs. Ploughman. The ensemble includes both musicians and singers who help support the cast through rehearsals and performances.

“The music for the show is very challenging, but the pit band has been doing an amazing job,” the stage managers said.

Beyond the music and performances, students have also been tackling hairstyling, costume coordination, and special effects makeup to help fully immerse audiences in the world of Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and the rest of the delightfully strange Addams clan.

The result is a production that combines humour, creativity, and student-driven passion into what promises to be one of the school’s biggest theatrical events of the year.

Performances begin Tuesday, May 26 at 7 p.m. Additional shows include an understudy performance on Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m., another evening performance Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m., and two final performances on Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.

Tickets can be purchased through the school website or through the CHS Fine Arts Academy Instagram page. VIP seating, located in the first two rows, is available for $30, while regular seating is priced at $15.

For the students involved, however, the production is about far more than ticket sales or applause. It is a chance to build friendships, develop creative skills, and create something memorable together.

Like the Addams Family themselves, the cast and crew have embraced the wonderfully weird journey as one big theatrical family.

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