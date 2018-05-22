Chestermere High School Athletics May 21

TRACK

The track team had an outstanding Rocky View Championship Meet, one of the best in recent memory. A total of 20 athletes qualified for the South Central Zone Championships. This meet will be held on Tuesday, May 22. The top 2 finishers at zones will qualify for the ASAA Provincial Championships.

TRACK 1st PLACE FINISHERS

Junior Girls High Jump – Hope Stockburger, Intermediate Girls Discus – Shaelynn Doughty, Senior Girls 1500m – Katelyn Smith, Senior Girls Javelin – Cadence Meszaros, Junior Boys Shot Put – Jake Taffs.

TRACK 2nd PLACE FINISHERS

Junior girls 100m – Tori Brown, Girls 300m hurdles – Shaelynn Doughty, Senior Girls Javelin –, Stephanie Demeules, Junior Boys 800m – Hunter Pullishy, Junior Boys 3000m – Hunter Pullishy, Junior Boys Discus – Dakota Konschuh, Intermediate Boys 3000m – Jordan Harder, Intermediate Boys High Jump – Blair Rota, Blair Russell, Intermediate Boys Discus – Shaughn Boutillier.

TRACK 3rd PLACE FINISHERS

Junior Girls Discus – Sarah Brown, Intermediate Girls 400m – Sarah Pham, Senior Girls 3000m, Jayana-Lee Giesbrecht, Senior girls 80m hurdles – Jayana-Lee Giesbrecht, Intermediate Boys Shot Put – Adon Alexander.

LAKERS BOYS SOCCER

The soccer team will conclude their league season on Tuesday with a game at home against W.H. Croxford. This will be a big game that will determine playoff standings. Best of luck to the team.

COWBOYS FOOTBALL

Anyone looking to become a Cowboy for the 2018 season is welcome to participate in spring camp which is starting up in full swing on Tuesday, May 22nd. Practices will run May 22-25 and May 28-31st from 4:00-5:30. June 1st at 7 PM we will have a scrimmage with Strathmore High School at Utley Field. Practices will resume from June 4-8 from 4:00-5:30 and the spring season will end with a Jamboree in Cochrane at Spray Lakes Field. Anyone currently enrolled at Chestermere High School in grades 10 and 11 as well as any grade 9 athletes from CHS feeder schools are invited to come out. Any Cowboys alumni who want to come out and see what is going on with the Cowboys and say hello are invited to drop by practice.