Chestermere High School Athletics Oct 29

GIRLS SOCCER EARNS SILVER

It was a bitter sweet ending to the varsity girls’ soccer season. The team defeated Springbank last Tuesday, in the semi-finals 4-2, which put them through to their first ever Rocky View Divisional Championship match. In the final, the Lakers opened up the scoring early with a great lobbed-shot goal from Kenzie Georgsen. Cochrane responded with two goals before the end of the first half. The Lakers went down 3-1 but fought back with a goal by Lindey Pribyl, and nearly tied the game in the final seconds of the game. The final score was 3-2 for Cochrane. The team earned a second place finish and the silver medal, the best finish for a girls soccer team in Chestermere High history. Thanks to Coaches Mitschke and Faucher for doing a great job with the team. The Lakers were very well coached and disciplined. Congratulations on a great season to the team and coaches.

JUNIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The JV Girls Volleyball team defeated George McDougall 3-0 last week. This week the Lakers will travel to Cochrane to take on the Bow Valley Bobcats, in their final league match. The following week playoffs will commence.

SENIOR GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

The Senior Girls Volleyball team defeated George McDougall 3-0 last week. This week the Lakers will travel to Cochrane to take on the Bow Valley Bobcats, in their final league match. The following week the girls look forward to the start of league playoffs.

SENIOR BOYS VOLLEYBALL

The Senior Boys Volleyball team lost to George McDougall 3-0 last week. This week the Lakers have a bye in league play. The following week the boys will begin Rocky View playoff action.

FOOTBALL

The football team had a playoff bye this past weekend. They will finish their season, this Saturday, with a consolation playoff game. They will travel to Airdrie to take on the W.H. Croxford Cavaliers, on Saturday at 1:00, at Genesis Field. The team looks to finish their season in a positive way.