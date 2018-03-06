Chestermere Team Scores a Rare Eight-Ender

On Thursday evening March 1st, 2018, Bruce Dalsto’s Mixed team scored a rare eight-ender at the Chestermere Curling Rink. An eight-ender is a perfect score within a single end of curling. Each team throws eight rocks, and in an eight-ender, all eight rocks from one team score points. Bruce is the Skip of the team, Tammy Moore is at Third, Trevor Moore at Second and Angela Cranston at Lead.

This is the 31st Season of Curling in Chestermere and this is only the seventh time a team has scored an eight-ender since the grand opening of the Curling Rink back in November of 1986. The first one was scored in 1989, the second was in 2001, the third was in 2007, the fourth & fifth eight-enders were scored in 2011, the sixth one in 2012 and finally the Dalsto team accomplished this feat in 2018. This is the second time Tammy Moore scored an eight-ender, both times were at the Chestermere Curling Rink.

The Canadian Curling Association recognizes eight-enders scored in Canada with a badge or crest.