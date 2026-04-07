Chestermere Youth Make Mark on National and World Rankings

A group of young athletes from Chestermere is gaining recognition well beyond city limits, with several local competitors earning strong placements in both national and international rankings.

The results, recently shared within the community, highlight the growing impact of Chestermere’s youth in competitive sport, with multiple athletes placing among the top performers in Canada and around the world.

Among the standout results, Kodi Benjamin ranked 217 out of 2,060 competitors worldwide and 24 out of 129 nationally. George Moliakov placed fourth out of 82 in Canada and 228 out of 1,976 globally, while Khalil Saghir ranked 60 out of 343 in Canada and 625 out of 4,037 worldwide.

Other notable placements include Quang Ngo, who ranked 35 out of 343 in Canada and 442 out of 4,307 globally, and Kelvin Malidom, who placed 38 out of 308 nationally and 504 out of 3,778 worldwide. Jacob Goncalves also earned a strong showing, ranking 28 out of 167 in Canada and 500 out of 2,931 globally.

Several athletes achieved solid national standings, including Randy Polines, who placed eighth out of 104 in Canada, along with Gurnoor Mahal, Gurman Singh, Gorov Singh, Mateo Martinez, and Zayn Chehade, all of whom ranked competitively within their respective divisions.

Additional athletes, including Thakur Jaswal, Shah Sandhu, Nicolas Grundau, and Nav Kanwar, secured both national and international placements, underscoring the depth of talent emerging from the community.

While the rankings span a wide range of categories and divisions, the collective achievement points to a broader trend: Chestermere’s youth are increasingly competing — and succeeding — on larger stages.

Local coaches and families note that continued growth in youth participation, combined with strong community support, is helping to build a pipeline of athletes capable of competing at higher levels.

For a city of Chestermere’s size, the number of athletes appearing in national and international rankings is notable. It reflects not only individual dedication, but also the strength of local training programs and the encouragement of families and volunteers.

As more young athletes continue to develop, the expectation is that Chestermere’s presence on the national and global stage will only continue to grow.

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