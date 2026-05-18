Chestermere City Council Orders Review of Commercial Turnover Across City

Council is looking for a clearer picture of how local businesses are performing as the city continues to grow and evolve.

During discussion surrounding a proposed indoor golf simulator and restaurant development at 100 Rainbow Road, council directed administration to prepare a future report examining commercial turnover rates across Chestermere over the last five years.

The review is expected to include information on business locations and business types where feasible, potentially offering one of the most detailed looks yet at how the city’s commercial sector has changed in recent years.

While the motion itself received limited discussion during the meeting, it touches on a topic many residents and business owners have increasingly noticed firsthand: the number of businesses opening, relocating, changing ownership, or closing throughout the community.

As Chestermere’s population has rapidly expanded over the past decade, commercial development has struggled at times to keep pace with residential growth. Residents have frequently voiced concerns about retail vacancies, restaurant turnover, and the continued need to travel into Calgary for shopping, dining, entertainment, and services.

The requested review may help council better understand where the city’s commercial strengths and weaknesses currently exist.

Business turnover can occur for many reasons, including rising lease costs, inflation, staffing shortages, shifting consumer habits, increased competition, and changing development patterns. Economic pressures following the COVID-19 pandemic also continue to affect many small and medium-sized businesses across Alberta.

At the same time, Chestermere has continued attracting new commercial investment as developers respond to population growth and increased demand for local services.

Recent years have seen new restaurants, retail businesses, recreation facilities, medical services, and professional offices open throughout the city, particularly along major commercial corridors such as Rainbow Road and Chestermere Boulevard.

Still, residents often note that some businesses appear to struggle to establish long-term stability before storefronts change hands or close altogether.

Council’s request for additional data may provide insight into whether those perceptions reflect broader trends or isolated examples.

The report could also help shape future economic development strategies as Chestermere works to transition from primarily a commuter community into a more self-sustaining municipality with stronger local employment and business opportunities.

The discussion comes as many Alberta municipalities continue competing to attract commercial investment while balancing rising infrastructure costs and shifting consumer behaviour.

Online shopping, changing work patterns, and regional economic uncertainty have all altered how communities approach retail and commercial planning over the past several years.

Chestermere officials have previously emphasized the importance of strengthening the city’s economic base to support long-term financial sustainability and reduce dependence on residential tax growth alone.

No timeline was provided during the meeting regarding when the commercial turnover report will return to council. However, the findings could play an important role in future discussions surrounding economic development, commercial planning, and business attraction strategies within the city.

For local business owners, the review may ultimately provide valuable insight into the opportunities and challenges shaping Chestermere’s evolving commercial landscape.

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