CHS theatre students explore the ups and downs of romance in spring play

It may not be February anymore but there’s still romance in the air at Chestermere High Schools (CHS) as theatre students rehearse their production of Almost Maine.

“It’s a play about romance, it’s a play about success and failure in romance, mishaps in romance,” said CHS Film and Theatre Teacher Bryan Hofbauer.

Written by playwright John Cariani, Almost Maine is the most produced play for teenagers and colleges in North America right now.

Hofbauer said there’s a good reason for that popularity.

“It’s light its entertainment and so that’s why I chose it,” he said.

The play is produced with an ensemble cast and is a series of short vignettes similar to a short story collection on romance.

“It’s been great and it’s a fun play it’s a play where you laugh,” said Hofbauer.

Because of the ensemble cast, every student actor has the opportunity to shine in the spotlight with several minutes of time one stage.

“There’s no one whose acting in this play who’s just on for two lines,” said Hofbauer.

Adding to the unique feel of the play has been the directing style used by Hofbauer.

“Unlike your typical theatre company, I didn’t sit there and be like this is my production to direct,” he said.

Rather, he has involved all of the students in directing the show.

“Everyone who’s in it is also a director of it,” he said, “this is a group creation.”

Grade 11 student Kaitlyn Desrochers said that being both an actor and director has made Almost Maine a little more challenging than previous plays she’s acted in.

“You basically make these decisions for yourself and get feedback from everyone else,” she said, “it’s a group effort and it shows more of what we can do by ourselves.”

And Almost Maine provides plenty of opportunity for students to shine. Desrochers said that the play crosses genres with both dramatic and funny scenes.

“You get a bunch of different tastes…all in one show and all based around the theme of falling in and out of love all the troubles that go with it,” she said, “It’s quite entertaining.”

Everyone involved in the production of Almost Maine, from the cast to the art and band students, brought their creativity to the project.

Willum Fleming is in Grade 12 and plays for different characters in the play.

“It takes a lot to differentiate yourself between the characters but once you have it it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

With the group direction, Fleming said that rehearsals have been really fun.

“We’re all collective here we’re all taking part in something to provide the best experience for who watches this,” he said.

The creativity in rehearsals for Almost Maine includes projected backgrounds instead of traditional painted backdrops.

There will also be live music performed by members of the school band.

Students have also worked with guest instructors on stunts, hair and makeup for the play.

Hofbauer is proud of what his students have accomplished and hopes the community comes out to see the show.

“This is what happened when a group of students met twice a week to get to know each other to work on acting skills and to learn lines for this play,” he said.

Almost Maine runs from March 22 to March 24 at the school.

Tickets are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com or by phone at (403) 272-8868 or at the school office.

Pre-purchase tickets are $13 while tickets at the door are $15.

To watch a video of students rehearsing Almost Maine check out our video gallery.