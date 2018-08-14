Country Fair a staple event for Chestermere

The twenty ninth annual Chestermere Country Fair is giving residents and visitors alike an opportunity to experience an old-fashioned country fair while still incorporating urban roots.

On Sept. 8 residents can begin their day with a parade at 9:30 a.m., that starts at the Chestermere Middle School and ends at the recreation centre.

The rest of the Country Fair will take place at the Chestermere Rec Centre throughout the day.

“We’re hoping for a warm fall day that will encourage residents to come enjoy the parade, grab some pancakes and enjoy everything the Country Fair has to offer,” Chestermere Agriculture Society Director, and Country Fair Coordinator Kim Soderberg McRae said.

Residents can expect the Red Ribbon competition, gymkhana, indoor market place and farmers market with a variety of local vendors.

“For the farmers market all the vendors need to make, bake, or grow their own products. Our farmers market is an Alberta approved farmers market, which means that it has been approved by Alberta Agriculture and Forestry and we must follow strict criteria with our vendors,” Soderberg McRae said.

“Our indoor marketplace is not as strict. We have a mix of local businesses, handmade products, and direct sellers,” she added.

New to the County Fair this year is mutton busting, Soderberg McRae added, “So far we have 21 children registered. The mutton busting will be great entertainment.”

There will also be a performance from the Chestermere Soundwaves at 11 a.m., and at the end of the day there will be a fall barbeque with guest Jennie Ogilvie, she added.

However, Soderberg McRae said finding volunteers for the Country Fair is always a huge challenge.

In order to get a greater number of local groups, and organizations involved in the fair, a $1000 from the Chestermere Agriculture Society will be offered to the business group or organization that puts the best activity into the Kids Zone, Soderberg McRae added.

“We’re down a significant number of the Red Ribbon portion of the fair but we are very lucky to have some local groups and organizations help us with various aspects,” she said.

Local organizations that will be helping throughout the Country Fair includes Camp Chestermere that will be organizing parade participants and handing out the new parade trophy, the Lions Club that always hosts a pancake breakfast during the fair, and the White Cappers who will be providing an old-fashioned kitchen with pie and ice cream.

“Chestermere has some pretty amazing yearly events, and the Country Fair is one of those. It’s another way to bring the community closer together and celebrate everything that makes Chestermere, Chestermere,” Soderberg McRae said.

Tickets for the Country Fair are available on the Chestermere Agriculture Society website at www.chestermereagriculturalsociety.com.