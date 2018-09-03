Crochet Canadian Flag

To play tribute to Canada Chestermere resident Minu Bhatia displayed a Canadian Flag that she crocheted herself at Prairie Winds Park Calgary Alta. The Canadian Flag weighs 132 lbs, and took Bhatia two years to make, including planning the project and crocheting. By the end of the project Bhatia was forced to clear out a spare bedroom in her house to make room for the Canadian flag. Although this project challenged Bhatia she is extremely proud of how her project turned out and feels gratitude to be able to show case her project to other Canadians. Photo by Emily Rogers