Dance for dreams see’s over $600 raised for Chestermere Therapy Dogs

More than 85 kids from Abstract Dance Academy here in Chestermere helped to raise over $600 for the Chestermere Therapy Dogs Society.

The funds were raised at the Dance for Dreams charity dance competition held in Medicine Hat April 6-9.

The dancers from Chestermere represented one of six different studios from across the province that competed.

“The dancers were excited raising money for Chestermere therapy dog society,” said parent Tina Stockburger whose daughter has been dancing for 11 years.

“Most dancers at school in Chestermere have seen the dogs in their schools one time or another,” she said.

While dance the top three dance groups from each competing studio made it to a dance off final on April 9 to determine the winners, each studio did bring home money for their chosen charities.

“It was a great for Abstract Dance Academy to be a part of this competition and so positive and fun for the dancers and their families,” said Stockburger.

This was the fourth year that dancers from Abstract have gone to the Dance for Dreams competition.

In previous years they have danced to support Make a Wish Foundation, Kids Help phone, and the Chestermere Food Bank.

This year the therapy dogs were chosen in part because of the work the kids see the dogs doing in their schools.

“They have wonderful programs at the schools in Chestermere,” said Stockburger.

The money for charity is raised through the registration and admission fees for the weekend competition