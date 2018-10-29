Donating for the greater good

Chestermere resident and well-known entrepreneur is helping the less fortunate by collecting gently used clothing which will be donated to the Calgary Alpha House Society.

For the last five years, Karen Gonzales and her family have been helping the homeless and the less fortunate in Calgary by collecting various clothing items year-round.

“I find that a lot of people want to donate, but they just don’t know how to donate, or where to take their donations,” Gonzales said.

Donators want to ensure that their items are not sold, they want to make sure their donations are apricated, Gonzales said.

Over the years Gonzales has taken boxes and bags of clothing to the Calgary Alpha House Society and people are thrilled to have new items that are not sold to them.

“They don’t have to come up with any money to have the items,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales has the community support behind her, she has received unexpended phone calls from people who have donations or will be given donations during social events she is attending.

“I went to a senior’s event the other night, and someone gave me a bundle of brand new socks. She had opened them up, her husband couldn’t’ use them, and she remembered that I collect used clothing,” Gonzales added, “That was really nice.”

Businesses in Chestermere have also wanted to get involved with Gonzales clothing drive, by donating dried soup noodles to support the Calgary Alpha House Society.

“One year we went to a local bakery, we bought two flats of bread, and we took those down [to the Calgary Alpha House Society] so everyone could have toast in the morning,” Gonzales said.

“I just like the feeling of being able to give back, it’s dear to my heart, it’s something that I like to do,” Gonzales added, “I just wanted to give back, I’ve been successful in real estate, and I wanted to give back.”

Gonzales accepts a variety of items including towels, blankets, purses, and men’s and women’s clean shoes, socks, scarfs, hats, toques, and new underwear in all sizes packaged in clean garbage bags.

“I’m happy to stop by people homes, they can leave the donations outside on the porch, and we will pick them up,” Gonzales said.

To have a donation collected, or for more information on Karen Gonzales’ clothing drive please call 1-403-803-7234.

