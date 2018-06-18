Ten-year-old Emily Hopp works to open a gate while mounted as she competes in the Peewee Trail Challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Ten-year-old Emily Hopp carries a flag down the length of the arena as she competes in the Peewee Trail Challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Gracie Cook checks her horses’ hoofs as she competes in the Peewee Trail Challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Kaitlan Hallwas gets up close with her donkey as she works to get it to back up while she participates in the trail challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
Kaitlan Hallwas’s works to get her donkey to follow her across a wooden platform while she participates in the trail challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield
The Eastgate Saddle Club celebrated their 50th Anniversary at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield