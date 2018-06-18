  • Advertisement

    Home / News / Local News / Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration

    Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration

    Posted on June 18, 2018
    Saddle Club 50th_B1J1027

    Ten-year-old Emily Hopp works to open a gate while mounted as she competes in the Peewee Trail Challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Saddle Club 50th_B1J1036

    Ten-year-old Emily Hopp carries a flag down the length of the arena as she competes in the Peewee Trail Challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Saddle Club 50th_B1J1043

    Gracie Cook checks her horses’ hoofs as she competes in the Peewee Trail Challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Saddle Club 50th_B1J1049

    Kaitlan Hallwas gets up close with her donkey as she works to get it to back up while she participates in the trail challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Saddle Club 50th_B1J1056

    Kaitlan Hallwas’s works to get her donkey to follow her across a wooden platform while she participates in the trail challenge at the Eastgate Saddle Club 50th Anniversary celebration at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Saddle Club 50th_B1J1092

    The Eastgate Saddle Club celebrated their 50th Anniversary at the club June 17. Photo by Jeremy Broadfield

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *